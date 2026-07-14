El Tráfico! LA Galaxy, LAFC battle for bragging rights

One of MLS’s biggest rivalries takes center stage on Friday night, when LA Galaxy host LAFC for a highly anticipated El Tráfico following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FOX, FOX Deportes
When
- Friday, July 17 | 10:25 pm ET/7:25 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Standings
- 9th in Western Conference
- 20 points (5W-5L-5D)
Last match
LA entered the World Cup break having lost just once in their last six matches.
Most recently, they played to a 1-1 draw vs. Houston Dynamo FC. Joseph Paintsil netted the opener before Guilherme equalized for the visitors.
Players to watch
- Marco Reus: The legendary German midfielder leads LA in goal contributions (4g/5a) following Gabriel Pec's midseason exit.
- Joseph Paintsil: Producing 3g/4a thus far in 2026, the Ghanaian international causes defenders nightmares with his pace and directness from the wing.
- Jakob Glesnes: A former MLS Defender of the Year, the Galaxy acquired Glesnes via a blockbuster offseason trade with the Philadelphia Union.
Need to know
Who will step up following Pec's departure?
The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year was recently transferred to Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $13.5 million).
As the Galaxy replace the Brazilian winger, they have his 5g/5a worth of production to account for – and an open Designated Player roster spot to use in the summer transfer window.
Standings
- 5th in Western Conference
- 24 points (7W-5L-3D)
Last match
After dropping three straight matches, LAFC headed into the World Cup pause on a high note by defeating Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC, 1-0, thanks to a late goal by midfielder Timothy Tillman.
Players to watch
- Son Heung-Min: Returning from World Cup duty as South Korea's captain, Son leads MLS with nine assists as he searches for his first goal of the season.
- Denis Bouanga: The Gabonese international forward paces LAFC in goal contributions with 6g/5a, forming a dangerous attacking partnership with Son.
- David Martínez: Enjoying a breakout season in Black & Gold (5g/2a), this ultra-talented 20-year-old winger has been dubbed "La Joya" (a.k.a. the jewel) in his native Venezuela.
Need to know
No team started the year hotter than the Black & Gold, who opened the season unbeaten in their first 11 matches across all competitions, including nine wins and an MLS shutout record. But LAFC stumbled following their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal exit with three consecutive league losses.
Although they snapped that losing skid vs. the Sounders, there's still work to be done for head coach Marc Dos Santos' side to challenge Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Jose Earthquakes atop the Western Conference.
Polymarket Insights
LAFC have a narrow edge with 40% of the market, compared to 35% for LA. But if there's one thing El Tráfico has taught us over the years, it's that goals – and chaos – tend to overtake current form.
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Market insights shared are current as of Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30 am ET.