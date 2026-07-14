El Tráfico! LA Galaxy, LAFC battle for bragging rights

One of MLS’s biggest rivalries takes center stage on Friday night, when LA Galaxy host LAFC for a highly anticipated El Tráfico following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

As the Galaxy replace the Brazilian winger, they have his 5g/5a worth of production to account for – and an open Designated Player roster spot to use in the summer transfer window.

The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year was recently transferred to Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro for a club-record fee ( reportedly up to $13.5 million).

Who will step up following Pec's departure?

LA entered the World Cup break having lost just once in their last six matches.

Standings

5th in Western Conference

24 points (7W-5L-3D)

Last match

After dropping three straight matches, LAFC headed into the World Cup pause on a high note by defeating Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC, 1-0, thanks to a late goal by midfielder Timothy Tillman.

Players to watch

Son Heung-Min: Returning from World Cup duty as South Korea's captain, Son leads MLS with nine assists as he searches for his first goal of the season.

Returning from World Cup duty as South Korea's captain, Son leads MLS with nine assists as he searches for his first goal of the season. Denis Bouanga: The Gabonese international forward paces LAFC in goal contributions with 6g/5a, forming a dangerous attacking partnership with Son.

The Gabonese international forward paces LAFC in goal contributions with 6g/5a, forming a dangerous attacking partnership with Son. David Martínez: Enjoying a breakout season in Black & Gold (5g/2a), this ultra-talented 20-year-old winger has been dubbed "La Joya" (a.k.a. the jewel) in his native Venezuela.

Need to know

No team started the year hotter than the Black & Gold, who opened the season unbeaten in their first 11 matches across all competitions, including nine wins and an MLS shutout record. But LAFC stumbled following their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal exit with three consecutive league losses.