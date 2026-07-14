Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: Cascadia Cup rivals clash

The MLS season returns with a bang on Thursday when Seattle Sounders FC host Cascadia Cup rivals Portland Timbers following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Standings

6th in Western Conference

24 points (7W-3L-3D)

Last match

Seattle hit a bit of a snag before the World Cup break, posting two straight losses for the first time this season.

Both defeats were also shutouts – most recently a 1-0 setback at LAFC decided by an 86th-minute goal by Timothy Tillman.

Players to watch

Albert Rusnák: The veteran midfielder leads Seattle with five goal contributions (3g/4a) and is looking to post double-digit goals and assists for the third straight season.

The veteran midfielder leads Seattle with five goal contributions (3g/4a) and is looking to post double-digit goals and assists for the third straight season. Jordan Morris : Seattle's all-time leading scorer (92 goals), Morris is eyeing a strong summer after suffering an early-season quad injury.

: Seattle's all-time leading scorer (92 goals), Morris is eyeing a strong summer after suffering an early-season quad injury. Paul Rothrock: Top scorer (4g/1a) and hometown hero, Rothrock has earned the nickname "Paulie Primetime" for stepping up in big moments.

Need to know

Scoreless in two straight games, the Sounders are in need of an attacking spark.

Will established stars like Rothrock, Rusnák, Morris or Jesús Ferreira step up during the second half of the season?