Julian Hall makes MLS history with New York Red Bulls debut

Remember the name.
Homegrown forward Julian Hall made some history when making his New York Red Bulls' debut in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire FC, appearing as an 81st-minute substitute in the Matchday 35 contest at Red Bull Arena.
At 15 years, 190 days, Hall became the second-youngest player to ever debut in an MLS match, trailing only former D.C. United phenom Freddy Adu (14 years, 306 days).
Player
Club
Age
1. Freddy Adu
D.C. United
14 years, 306 days
2. Julian Hall
New York Red Bulls
15 years, 190 days
3. Alphonso Davies
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
15 years, 257 days
4. Matai Akinmboni
D.C. United
15 years, 329 days
5. Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders FC
15 years, 351 days
6. Erik Duenas
LAFC
15 years, 362 days
7. Stiven Jimenez
FC Cincinnati
15 years, 362 days
8. Danny Leyva
Seattle Sounders FC
16 years, 31 days
9. Reed Baker-Whiting
Seattle Sounders FC
16 years, 46 days
10. Gianluca Busio
Sporting Kansas City
16 years, 61 days
Hall's first MLS action came just 23 days after signing his first-team contract following a standout career with RBNY's academy. The US youth international was a prodigious goalscorer, netting 28 goals in 39 academy appearances over the past three seasons, fueling an opportunity in MLS NEXT Pro.
Hall was a star performer at this year's U-15 MLS NEXT Cup, garnering MVP honors after scoring five goals in the tournament, including a game-tying goal that spearheaded his side's MLS NEXT Cup title victory. He won the 2023 GA Cup Golden Boot as well.