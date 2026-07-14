Inter Miami sign Ecuadorian defender Fricio Caicedo

"We believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue developing, grow as a player, and gradually showcase his full potential. He stands out for his physicality, his strength in the air, and his pace when competing for loose balls."

"Fricio is a young player with tremendous potential and a bright future," said sporting director Alberto Marrero. "We’re very pleased to welcome him to the project.

Caicedo is also eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

The 18-year-old Ecuador international's loan, which includes a purchase option, runs through the 2027 MLS sprint season.

Inter Miami CF have acquired defender Fricio Caicedo on loan from Costa Rican side FC Moravia FCM, the club announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 center back previously starred in LDU Quito's academy system but has yet to make his senior club debut.

Despite that, Caicedo has already earned his first senior cap for Ecuador's national team. His international debut came in a 2-1 victory against Saudi Arabia before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Caicedo adds depth to a center-back group headlined by Micael, Maxi Falcón and Gonzalo Luján.

"My goals are to play, earn minutes, become a starter, and win many trophies," said Caicedo.

"I came to Miami because my dream was to play alongside [Lionel] Messi, who is without a doubt the best player in the world. I’m here to make history and show what I can do.”

At the FIFA World Cup break, Inter Miami are second in the Eastern Conference with 31 points (9W-2L-4D record).

Their season resumes on July 22 with a home contest vs. Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).