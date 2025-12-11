Inter Miami permanently acquire Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion initially joined Inter Miami on loan from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid in July, contributing 2g/7a in 23 appearances across all competitions.

De Paul played an integral role in Inter Miami's MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi victory, starting all six Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches and scoring the title-clinching goal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The 31-year-old Argentine international will now occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside compatriot Lionel Messi, filling one of the openings created by the retirement of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. With the purchase option, he's under contract through 2029.

During the 2022 World Cup, De Paul earned the moniker of Messi's "bodyguard" while helping Argentina to their third World Cup trophy. He has also won two Copa América titles (2021, '24) with La Albiceleste and boasts 83 caps overall.

At the club level, De Paul made nearly 500 professional appearances across stints with boyhood side Racing Club, Valencia CF, Udinese and Atlético.