MLS is Back: What to watch for in Matchday 1's biggest games

From the return of an iconic manager to a must-see Walmart Saturday Showdown and a high-stakes Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash, there's plenty to watch.

And what a Matchday 1 it promises to be, with marquee games (and names) galore throughout the opening slate.

Led by star Designated Players Evander and Kévin Denkey , Cincy boast the firepower to compete at an elite level. Evander is a perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and standard bearer of offensive excellence , while Denkey won a Golden Boot in Belgium and netted 15 goals during his debut 2025 MLS season.

FC Cincinnati , a model of consistency the past three seasons, have only the 2023 Supporters' Shield to show for their recent dominance. Can the Orange & Blue take the leap this season and lift MLS Cup presented by Audi?

Then there's club-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath , whose reported $22 million transfer from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC is among the biggest in league history. After producing 7g/1a last season, can the Ivory Coast international striker put up numbers that match his high price tag?

Tata takes over one of the league's priciest rosters, which is headlined by Paraguayan star Miguel Almirón . Martino and Almirón famously led the Five Stripes to MLS Cup glory in 2018, and hopes are high that this long-awaited reunion can rekindle the magic of years past.

After a disappointing 2025 season under head coach Ronny Deila , Atlanta United looked to a familiar face to right the ship: legendary manager Tata Martino .

Add in savvy acquisitions like Canadian international Stephen Eustáquio and U22 Initiative signing Amin Boudri , and LAFC look as dangerous as ever.

The Black & Gold, an early-season favorite to go all the way this year, will want to make a big statement under new head coach Marc Dos Santos . They'll be led by Son and Denis Bouanga , the superstar duo that made history in 2025 and is looking to reach new heights in 2026.

An epic battle between Son Heung-Min and Lionel Messi awaits at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where LAFC host reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF in the inaugural edition of Walmart Saturday Showdown.

The Herons turned heads all offseason, bringing in DP forward Germán Berterame , reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and Spanish left back Sergio Reguilón , to name a few high-profile reinforcements.

Inter Miami, for their part, may have improved on the side that lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy last year.

With a solid foundation highlighted by returning DPs Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec , as well as legendary German midfielder Marco Reus , the Galaxy could play up to the standards expected of them.

After winning their league-record sixth MLS Cup in 2024, LA were 11 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace last year. Then, when January rolled around, they learned star No. 10 Riqui Puig would miss a second straight season due to ACL surgery .

What will the new season bring for the LA Galaxy ?

NYCFC were the surprise story of last year's playoffs, reaching the Eastern Conference Final under first-year head coach Pascal Jansen despite losing star striker Alonso Martínez to a knee injury.

Martínez, who led the club with 17g/2a in 2025, remains out long-term, leaving a big offensive void for the Cityzens. Can club legend Maxi Moralez shoulder the load in attack? Will DP Nicolás Fernández Mercau build on his impressive debut 2025 season? Are more reinforcements on the way?