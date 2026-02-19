Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati cruise in Champions Cup openers

Defence Force 0, Philadelphia Union 5

Bruno Damiani struck for a second-half brace to help put the finishing touches on the Union's rout at Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Milan Iloski and record signing Ezekiel Alladoh scored two minutes apart in the first half to open the scoring.

Olwethu Makhanya made it 3-0 in the 64th minute before Cavan Sullivan set up Damiani for his first and Damiani netted his second from the penalty spot to close things out for Philadelphia.

The Union will look to close things out back at Subaru Park on Feb. 26. The aggregate winner faces LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in the Round of 16.

