Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati cruise in Champions Cup openers

The Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati earned decisive victories, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC settled for a draw in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One openers Wednesday night.
Defence Force 0, Philadelphia Union 5
Bruno Damiani struck for a second-half brace to help put the finishing touches on the Union's rout at Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Milan Iloski and record signing Ezekiel Alladoh scored two minutes apart in the first half to open the scoring.
Olwethu Makhanya made it 3-0 in the 64th minute before Cavan Sullivan set up Damiani for his first and Damiani netted his second from the penalty spot to close things out for Philadelphia.
The Union will look to close things out back at Subaru Park on Feb. 26. The aggregate winner faces LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in the Round of 16.
Goals
O&M FC 0, FC Cincinnati 4
Ayoub Jabbari scored twice in the closing moments to seal a comprehensive win in the Dominican Republic.
Tom Barlow and Kevin Denkey struck in the first half before Jabbari atoned for a missed penalty kick with a near-post blast in the 86th minute before putting a bow on the victory in stoppage time.
Leg 2 will be played at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium on Feb. 25. The winner advances to the Round of 16 to take on LIGA MX juggernaut Tigres UANL.
Goals
CS Cartaginés 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0
Despite playing much of the match on the front foot, Vancouver were unable to find the breakthrough in Costa Rica.
The Whitecaps had 75.6 percent of possession, outshooting the hosts 16-7 and accumulating 10 corner kicks, but couldn't capitalize on one of their five shots on frame,
It all gets decided Feb. 25 at BC Place, with the aggregate winner meeting Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16.
Goals
- None