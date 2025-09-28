Historic duo! Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga enter MLS record books

LAFC's new dynamic duo is making Major League Soccer history.
Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min reached uncharted territory on Saturday night, setting the MLS record for most consecutive goals scored by a twosome during the Black & Gold's 3-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC.
The iconic South Korean superstar netted a brace, while his Gabon international partner also found the back of the net to combine for all of LAFC's last 17 goals.
Continued dominance
The streak began during a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas, propelling LAFC to a 4W-1L-1D record since then, including four straight wins, and into the Western Conference top four.
In the process, Son and Bouanga overtook the previous mark of 15 combined goals set by the Nashville SC duo of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge earlier this season.
Since arriving at LAFC as the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history, Son has set the league ablaze. The Tottenham Hotspur legend has bagged eight goals in his first eight matches, instantly solidifying his status as one of the league's elite attackers.
Son has also unlocked a new level for Bouanga. In that same stretch, the three-time MLS All-Star has scored 10 goals, including a pair of hat-tricks to pass club legend Carlos Vela as the top scorer in LAFC history. He's also the first player in MLS history to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons.
Up to fourth in the West with games in hand on all three teams above them in the standings, LAFC are rounding into elite form ahead of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.