Inter Miami's Tadeo Allende sets MLS Cup Playoffs goals record

Inter Miami CF's Tadeo Allende stands alone atop the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs leaderboard.
The Argentine forward ended the 2025 playoffs with nine goals for the Herons, who won their first MLS Cup presented by Audi title on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Allende entered MLS Cup level with LA Galaxy legend Carlos Ruiz (eight goals) for the lead, then took sole ownership of the record with a 96th-minute strike that ensured the Herons would lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Most goals in MLS Cup Playoffs history
- Tadeo Allende, Inter Miami (2025) - 9
- Carlos Ruiz, LA Galaxy (2002) - 8
- Raul Diaz Arce, DC United (1996) - 6
- Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy (2024) - 6
- Robbie Keane, LA Galaxy (2012) - 6
- Roy Lassiter, Tampa Bay (1996) - 6
- Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (2025) - 6
Allende scored in all but one of Miami's playoff games, and also tallied two assists for 11 goal contributions (9g/2a).
Before his MLS Cup heroics, Allende scored braces in Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series vs. Nashville SC (4-0 win) and the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FC Cincinnati (4-0 win).
With MLS Cup hosting rights on the line, Allende then delivered his first career hat trick in a 5-1 win over New York City FC.
The 26-year-old Argentine spent the 2025 season on loan from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo. He tallied 11g/1a in 31 regular-season matches.