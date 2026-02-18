FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United: What to know, how to watch

Eastern Conference foes collide on Saturday afternoon when FC Cincinnati host Atlanta United for a high-profile contest during MLS is Back weekend.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FOX
When
- Saturday, Feb. 21 | 4:45 pm ET/1:45 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
What to know
FC Cincinnati further cemented their place among the Eastern Conference elite in 2025 by finishing with 65 points, just one point behind Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union.
Evander more than lived up to the billing following his blockbuster deal from the Portland Timbers, pouring in 18g/15a while earning Best XI honors and emerging as a Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist.
Designated Player striker Kévin Denkey similarly enjoyed a standout debut season in Cincy, scoring 15 goals in 29 games. The Togo international was briefly the MLS-record signing, arriving from the Belgian Pro League for a reported $16.2 million fee.
Head coach Pat Noonan's side also boasts one of the league's best center backs in Miles Robinson, who is pursuing a spot on the United States' 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.
Who to watch
- Evander: The Brazilian playmaker has a penchant for scoring spectacular goals. Another big season appears to be on the docket for the No. 10, who is one of three MLS players with consecutive seasons of at least 15g/15a.
- Kévin Denkey: Denkey arrived with big expectations after winning the Golden Boot with Cercle Brugge in Belgium's top flight. When healthy, he provided a dominant physical presence in the box and strong link-up play.
- Miles Robinson: The 28-year-old has been one of the best center backs in the league dating back to his days with Atlanta. In addition to two MLS All-Star and Best XI selections, Robinson has 38 USMNT caps.
- Roman Celentano: The goalkeeper is pushing to make the USMNT's World Cup squad, likely as a third-choice option behind Matt Freese and Matt Turner.
Predicted XI
Marquee offseason signing Bryan Ramírez could make his MLS debut. The Ecuadorian winger arrives from LDU Quito, helping replace Luca Orellano.
What to know
Tata Martino is back at his first MLS club, and the iconic manager will take a crack at resurrecting an Atlanta side that's fallen on hard times.
The Five Stripes struggled in 2025, finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference (28 points) and parting ways with head coach Ronny Deila. With Martino back in the fold and an active offseason, there's hope for a resurgence under the head coach who led their sensational introduction to MLS.
Martino will look to get the most out of Miguel Almirón, whom he memorably recruited during the club's early days. The Paraguayan international was a central part of Martino's MLS Cup 2018-winning team in Atlanta, sparking his landmark move to English Premier League side Newcastle United.
Almirón partners with striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who scored seven goals in his debut season after arriving from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough for a then-league record fee (reported $22 million). A bounce-back campaign from the Ivorian striker would go a long way in turning Atlanta's fortunes around.
Who to watch
- Miguel Almirón: The club legend found tougher sledding during his MLS return last year with 6g/7a in 31 matches. He'll be plenty motivated to show that was an outlier and gain momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
- Emmanuel Latte Lath: One of the fastest and most explosive players in the league, Latte Lath's track record suggests he has a lot more to offer in his second MLS season. If Latte Lath hits the ground running, he could even factor into Ivory Coast's World Cup plans.
- Alexey Miranchuk: The Russian midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance, but has struggled for consistency since coming to MLS from Italy's Serie A. Miranchuk will look to improve on last year's output, which saw him post 6g/4a in 33 games.
- Tomás Jacob: Jacob is one of two offseason U22 Initiative signings for Atlanta, arriving from LIGA MX's Club Necaxa as a midfielder/defender. The other is left back Elías Baez, who was acquired from Argentine Primera División side San Lorenzo.
Predicted XI
Beyond the three DPs, Martino is bound to search for his preferred combinations along the backline and in midfield.
Martino's first order of business in Atlanta? Improving a defensive unit that conceded 63 goals last season, the fourth-most in MLS.
Five Stripes fans will get a sense of Martino's preferred center-back partnership, with Albanian international Enea Mihaj and Juan Berrocal in contention to start.
For Cincy, it's a perfect chance to improve on last year's home form. The Orange & Blue went just 9W-5L-3D at home in the regular season; those dropped points kept them from a second Supporters' Shield title in three years.