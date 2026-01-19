Inter Miami fully acquire Tadeo Allende from Celta de Vigo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have fully acquired forward Tadeo Allende from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo, the club announced Monday.
The 26-year-old Argentine spent last season on loan with Miami from Celta, helping them win MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
With his new deal, Allende is under contract through June 2030 with an option through June 2031.
Proven scorer
Allende was Miami's second-leading scorer last year (all competitions), contributing 24 goals in 54 matches. He tallied a record nine goals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, including the result-sealing goal as Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC for their first league title.
Allende, who added three assists for Miami in 2025, impressed alongside Lionel Messi and Mateo Silvetti. The Argentines formed a dangerous front three, with Messi central, Silvetti on the left and Allende on the right.
Before joining Miami last year, Allende rose to prominence at Argentine side Godoy Cruz. That fueled a transfer to Celta, and he ultimately scored three goals in 13 games for the Spanish top-flight club.
Busy offseason
With a stated intention of winning the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, Miami have been among the league's most active teams this offseason.
They've re-signed iconic striker Luis Suárez and fully acquired midfielder Rodrigo De Paul after his loan from Atlético Madrid. Key newcomers include goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, midfielder David Ayala, and defenders Micael, Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilón.
Miami's 2026 campaign begins on Feb. 21 at LAFC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
