Inter Miami fully acquire Tadeo Allende from Celta de Vigo

With his new deal, Allende is under contract through June 2030 with an option through June 2031.

The 26-year-old Argentine spent last season on loan with Miami from Celta, helping them win MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

Proven scorer

Allende was Miami's second-leading scorer last year (all competitions), contributing 24 goals in 54 matches. He tallied a record nine goals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, including the result-sealing goal as Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC for their first league title.

Allende, who added three assists for Miami in 2025, impressed alongside Lionel Messi and Mateo Silvetti. The Argentines formed a dangerous front three, with Messi central, Silvetti on the left and Allende on the right.