LAFC vs. Inter Miami: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

A blockbuster match awaits in the 2026 MLS season’s first Walmart Saturday Showdown, as LAFC host reigning league champions Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

What to know

Preseason predictions have LAFC firmly among the 2026 season favorites, and understandably so.

The Black & Gold enter their first full season with Son Heung-Min, who arrived from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last summer for a league-record fee (reportedly upwards of $27 million). The South Korean superstar proved electric with 12g/4a in 13 games, including the 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and an epic free kick in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Son also developed a dominant partnership with Denis Bouanga, who's coming off a third straight Best XI season. The Gabon international was LAFC's leading scorer in 2025 with 24 goals, placing second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

As that dynamic duo flourishes, Marc Dos Santos now serves as LAFC head coach. Dos Santos took over from the outgoing Steve Cherundolo; he was an assistant on Cherundolo's staff.

Who to watch

Son Heung-Min: LAFC made waves last summer by adding Son, a global soccer icon who is readying for a fourth FIFA World Cup. He is a 10-time winner of the Best Footballer in Asia award.

LAFC made waves last summer by adding Son, a global soccer icon who is readying for a fourth FIFA World Cup. He is a 10-time winner of the Best Footballer in Asia award. Denis Bouanga: Bouanga is the only player in MLS history to record three straight seasons with at least 20 goals. He became LAFC's all-time leading scorer last year, surpassing club icon Carlos Vela with 101 goals.

Bouanga is the only player in MLS history to record three straight seasons with at least 20 goals. He became LAFC's all-time leading scorer last year, surpassing club icon Carlos Vela with 101 goals. Stephen Eustáquio: The Canadian international joined the Black & Gold after spending the last four-plus seasons with Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. Eustáquio will play a key role in LAFC's midfield and is in line to feature at the 2026 World Cup.

The Canadian international joined the Black & Gold after spending the last four-plus seasons with Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. Eustáquio will play a key role in LAFC's midfield and is in line to feature at the 2026 World Cup. Hugo Lloris: The French legend and 2018 World Cup-winning goalkeeper has made nearly 100 appearances for LAFC since joining in 2024 from Tottenham.

Predicted XI