LAFC vs. Inter Miami: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

A blockbuster match awaits in the 2026 MLS season’s first Walmart Saturday Showdown, as LAFC host reigning league champions Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Feb. 21 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California
What to know
Preseason predictions have LAFC firmly among the 2026 season favorites, and understandably so.
The Black & Gold enter their first full season with Son Heung-Min, who arrived from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last summer for a league-record fee (reportedly upwards of $27 million). The South Korean superstar proved electric with 12g/4a in 13 games, including the 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and an epic free kick in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Son also developed a dominant partnership with Denis Bouanga, who's coming off a third straight Best XI season. The Gabon international was LAFC's leading scorer in 2025 with 24 goals, placing second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
As that dynamic duo flourishes, Marc Dos Santos now serves as LAFC head coach. Dos Santos took over from the outgoing Steve Cherundolo; he was an assistant on Cherundolo's staff.
Who to watch
- Son Heung-Min: LAFC made waves last summer by adding Son, a global soccer icon who is readying for a fourth FIFA World Cup. He is a 10-time winner of the Best Footballer in Asia award.
- Denis Bouanga: Bouanga is the only player in MLS history to record three straight seasons with at least 20 goals. He became LAFC's all-time leading scorer last year, surpassing club icon Carlos Vela with 101 goals.
- Stephen Eustáquio: The Canadian international joined the Black & Gold after spending the last four-plus seasons with Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. Eustáquio will play a key role in LAFC's midfield and is in line to feature at the 2026 World Cup.
- Hugo Lloris: The French legend and 2018 World Cup-winning goalkeeper has made nearly 100 appearances for LAFC since joining in 2024 from Tottenham.
Predicted XI
LAFC are coming off a comprehensive win midweek in the Concacaf Champions Cup, earning a 6-1 victory at Honduran side Real España. They'll likely run it back (more or less).
What to know
Could the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions be even better in 2026?
There’s an argument to be made after their eye-popping winter transfer window, having added Mexican striker Germán Berterame, Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Spanish left back Sergio Reguilón and more to build off last year’s title capture.
The Herons are navigating life without midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba, both of whom retired after the Herons lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy with a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Dec. 6.
But with all their additions, highlighted by Berterame joining Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul as Designated Players, expectations are lofty for MLS’s highest-profile team.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: Last season, Messi became the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP and won the Golden Boot. He tallied 29g/19a in the regular season, then set a single postseason record with 15 goal contributions (6g/9a).
- Rodrigo De Paul: The 2022 World Cup champion was fully acquired in the winter after spending a half-season on loan with Miami from Atlético Madrid. Memorably, De Paul scored the game-winning goal in MLS Cup 2025.
- Germán Berterame: Berterame joined Miami on a reported $15 million transfer this winter, arriving from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey. The Argentine-born striker will look to represent Mexico at the 2026 World Cup.
- Dayne St. Clair: After being named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, St. Clair departed Minnesota United FC and signed with Miami in free agency. The Canadian international brings seven years of MLS experience.
Predicted XI
Berterame recently received his visa and is eligible to start. Meanwhile, Noah Allen slots into the left-back role after Reguilón suffered a knee sprain in preseason.
One to watch: Messi is rehabbing a hamstring strain, though he has returned to training.
The stars will be shining on Matchday 1, none more so than Messi and Son. The league's two most high-profile players, and perhaps preseason MVP favorites, will face off for the first time in MLS action.
Both superstars have proved they can show up clutch for their clubs. Whichever legend has the better game could determine which side takes all three points on opening weekend.