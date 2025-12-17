Inter Miami re-sign striker Luis Suárez

In total, Suárez has 42g/29a in 87 matches with Miami since joining ahead of the 2024 season. He helped the club win that year's Supporters' Shield title and then MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

The legendary former Uruguay international was out of contract after tallying 34 goal contributions (17g/17a) in 50 appearances across all competitions for Miami last season.

Inter Miami CF have re-signed striker Luis Suárez through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

Suárez returns to a Miami offense that scored an MLS-record 101 goals (regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs) in 2025.

Fellow superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina youth international Mateo Silvetti also feature for the Herons. The club is in talks for forward Tadeo Allende to return following his season-long loan from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo.

Suárez and Messi remain from Miami's "Core Four" of FC Barcelona legends. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both retired after MLS Cup 2025.

The Herons will open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC.