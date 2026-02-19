Philadelphia Union Academy host elite clubs for Snow Bowl 2026

The Philadelphia Union Academy hosted the inaugural Snow Bowl tournament from Feb. 9-14, welcoming top clubs from across Europe and North America to the WSFS Bank Sportsplex in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The competition featured U-15, U-16, and U-18 age groups, bringing global powerhouses such as Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, S.L. Benfica, and Newcastle United to compete against the Union.

The Snow Bowl helped the Union’s oldest academy teams prepare for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, which will be held from March 27 to April 4 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Winners from the Snow Bowl are below:

Under-18

Philadelphia Union claimed the U-18 title with a 1-0 victory over Denmark’s Lyngby Boldklub. Gunnar Graham supplied the game-winning goal and Philly's Tyler Gladstone was named U-18 MVP.

Under-16

Portuguese powerhouse SL Benfica captured the U-16 title with a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Union. Despite the defeat, Philadelphia’s Timoni Gbalajobi finished as the U-16 Golden Boot winner.

Under-15

Mexico’s CF Monterrey lifted the U-15 trophy with a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over England’s Manchester United.