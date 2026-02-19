LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

A cross-conference clash awaits in the first Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire matchup of the 2026 MLS season when the LA Galaxy host New York City FC .

What to know

After an active winter transfer window, the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions hope to bounce back from last season's 14th-place finish in the Western Conference.

LA's star-studded roster is highlighted by Marco Reus, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec, though they'll be without star playmaker Riqui Puig for a second consecutive season. The Spanish maestro suffered an ACL setback before preseason, landing him on the Season-Ending Injury List.

The silver lining is that LA opened a Designated Player roster spot and used it to acquire striker João Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC. The Galaxy also added further MLS experience in former Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes, versatile defender Justin Haak and veteran midfielder Erik Thommy.

Will those additions be enough for head coach Greg Vanney's team to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

Who to watch

Jakob Glesnes: The 2022 MLS Defender of the Year was acquired from the Philadelphia Union for up to $2.2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), with LA hoping to shore up their backline.

The 2022 MLS Defender of the Year was acquired from the Philadelphia Union for up to $2.2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), with LA hoping to shore up their backline. João Klauss: Acquired for $2.375 million in a cash-for-player trade with St. Louis, the Galaxy's newest DP hopes to hit the ground running. Klauss scored a club-record 27 goals in 85 games for St. Louis.

Acquired for $2.375 million in a cash-for-player trade with St. Louis, the Galaxy's newest DP hopes to hit the ground running. Klauss scored a club-record 27 goals in 85 games for St. Louis. Joseph Paintsil: Paintsil is entering his third season with LA and is chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot with Ghana. He has 20g/15a in 54 regular-season matches.

Paintsil is entering his third season with LA and is chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot with Ghana. He has 20g/15a in 54 regular-season matches. Gabriel Pec: The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year causes constant danger in the final third, leaning on his Brazilian flair and dynamic dribbling. Pec has 22g/23a in 62 regular-season games.

The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year causes constant danger in the final third, leaning on his Brazilian flair and dynamic dribbling. Pec has 22g/23a in 62 regular-season games. Marco Reus: The German legend and Borussia Dortmund icon can change the game at any moment. He arrived for LA's MLS Cup 2024 push, and last year had 14 goal contributions (5g/9a).

Predicted XI