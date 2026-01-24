LAFC acquire Swedish midfielder Amin Boudri

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have acquired midfielder Amin Boudri from Swedish top-flight side GAIS, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old Swedish youth international is under contract through June 2029 with an option through June 2030. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Boudri arrives with 8g/2a in 53 appearances across all competitions for GAIS. He also featured once for Venezia FC after developing in the Italian club's academy.

Internationally, Boudri has one goal in eight caps for Sweden's U-21 team.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Amin to the club," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

"Amin is an incredibly talented young midfielder with excellent technique and the ability to both create and score goals. He is coming off a great year in Sweden, where he is recognized as one of the region’s best young players.