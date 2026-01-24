LAFC acquire Swedish midfielder Amin Boudri

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired midfielder Amin Boudri from Swedish top-flight side GAIS, the club announced Saturday.
The 21-year-old Swedish youth international is under contract through June 2029 with an option through June 2030. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.
Boudri arrives with 8g/2a in 53 appearances across all competitions for GAIS. He also featured once for Venezia FC after developing in the Italian club's academy.
Internationally, Boudri has one goal in eight caps for Sweden's U-21 team.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Amin to the club," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"Amin is an incredibly talented young midfielder with excellent technique and the ability to both create and score goals. He is coming off a great year in Sweden, where he is recognized as one of the region’s best young players.
"Amin plays with real ambition and belief, and his energy and dynamic ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball will add another important dimension to our group as we compete across multiple competitions."
Boudri joins an LAFC attack that's led by superstars Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga.
The Black & Gold's 2026 season gets underway on Feb. 21 against Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
