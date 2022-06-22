"That can't happen": Lack of intensity dooms LA Galaxy as they crash out of US Open Cup 

The head coach lamented his team’s sloppy play, lack of intensity and said some of his players aren’t willing to battle enough in the 2-1 defeat to the USL Championship side at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Greg Vanney wasn’t pulling any punches in the aftermath of the LA Galaxy ’s elimination in the US Open Cup quarterfinals at the hands of Sacramento Republic Tuesday night.

It was in stark contrast to what he witnessed from his side in the Round of 16 — an emotional and comprehensive 3-1 win over LAFC.

“We didn't play with the same intensity tonight as we did against LAFC as an example or [in] some of the other games and that can't happen right,” Vanney said. “Every time, we’ve got to play with that.”

Vanney said the Galaxy placed a priority on the US Open Cup for two reasons — the fast track to a championship the competition provides and for the experience in knockout games this group hasn’t had together.

“That’s one of the reasons why we went for it, is to have the emotion that is involved in a night like tonight good, bad or indifferent,” Vanney said. “Now we have to deal with it.”

The Galaxy trailed inside of five minutes when they were caught in transition. They rallied to level on an own goal, but conceded the decisive goal in the 70th minute when Sacramento Republic’s Luis Felipe wasn’t closed down and took a low, bouncing shot from distance that beat goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann to the far post.

“I felt like his reaction to get across the goal, into the dive and get in front of the ball was a little bit slow,” Vanney said of Klinsmann. “He hit it well, but at the same time from that distance with pretty clear sight, it seems like it should be saved and I would say he probably will say the same thing.”

The goal was especially big for Luis Felipe, a former San Jose Earthquakes midfielder.

“It was definitely good to score against them,” he said. “I’ve been facing them before and I’ve won against them before with San Jose, but I had never scored against them. It was great. Definitely a special match for me.”

Luis Felipe’s previous battles against the Galaxy were part of the Cali Clasico, one of oldest and fiercely contested rivalries in MLS. On Tuesday night, however, he didn’t see that same focus from the Galaxy.