Sources: Houston Dynamo FC sign Brazilian left back Zeca

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Brazilian left back Zeca, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. He was most recently with Vasco da Gama but his contract expired in January. He joins Houston as a free agent.

Zeca, 27, is a former Brazil youth international who made 29 appearances in the Brazilian second tier last season with Vasco. He has an extensive history in Brazil, previously spending the entirety of his career in the top flight before competing last season with Vasco in Serie B. He carries 131 career Serie A appearances and has featured in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana as well.

The fullback has also featured for Brazilian giants Santos FC and Internacional during his professional career. Zeca, a 2016 Summer Olympics gold medalist, can also play right back.

Before Zeca, Houston's primary two left backs are Sam Junqua and Adam Lundqvist.

Houston have had a busy offseason, their first under new owner Ted Segal and new general manager Pat Onstad. So far they've named Paulo Nagamura head coach and established a new club-record transfer fee while signing Paraguayan forward Sebastian Ferreira from Libertad. Goalkeeper Steve Clark and defender Daniel Steres have arrived via intra-league moves as well.

The Dynamo still can add another two Designated Players beyond Ferreira, as well as three U22 Initiative signings.

Houston open their 2022 campaign against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 27.

