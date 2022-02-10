Sources: Houston Dynamo FC sign Brazilian left back Zeca

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Brazilian left back Zeca, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. He was most recently with Vasco da Gama but his contract expired in January. He joins Houston as a free agent.

Zeca, 27, is a former Brazil youth international who made 29 appearances in the Brazilian second tier last season with Vasco. He has an extensive history in Brazil, previously spending the entirety of his career in the top flight before competing last season with Vasco in Serie B. He carries 131 career Serie A appearances and has featured in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana as well.