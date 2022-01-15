Reports: Feyenoord nearing loan for Colorado Rapids, USMNT midfielder Cole Bassett

Feyenoord, currently third in the Dutch top-flight, brought on former LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese in November to become their CEO.

The news was first reported by Dutch outlet Voetbal International and would be an 18-month loan with a purchase option. And as MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reported , the parties are in "advanced negotiations."

The long-speculated European deal for Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett seems to be nearing completion, with reports emerging Friday of the 20-year-old homegrown talent nearing a move to Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Bassett, who scored on his US men’s national team debut in December against Bosnia and Herzegovina, turned down a move to Portuguese powerhouse side Benfica last summer to remain with Colorado in pursuit of silverware. They ultimately won the Western Conference regular-season title and booked a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot.

A box-to-box midfielder, Bassett has been linked to interest across Europe virtually since joining Colorado as a homegrown player in 2018. As reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, German Bundesliga side Freiburg had bids rejected in the past.

Bassett, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in 72 regular-season games (52 starts), has also trained with Premier League giants Arsenal and German Bundesliga sides Freiburg and Hoffenheim.