Matchday 8: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Somewhat under the radar, Chicago have gone four games unbeaten (2W-0L-2D) while club-record signing Xherdan Shaqiri nurses a leg injury. To be clear: we’re not saying correlation = causation here. And the Switzerland international and former Bayern Munich/Liverpool star will start when healthy, according to Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson. But it’s notable Chicago are getting results all the same, even without their No. 10.

Now, the Fire welcome a Philly side that's struggling in the league (10th in the East) but just booked their spot in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. Union head coach Jim Curtin said this after Wednesday's 3-2 aggregate win over Liga MX's Atlas FC, not minding the trade-off while juggling multiple competitions: "At the end of the day, I'll sign up to play in these types of games to learn about your group over anything. It's about surviving and advancing."