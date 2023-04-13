Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC

“That was unacceptable, and it was disrespectful to our brand and to who we want to be.”

Look, he’s even got Chivas USA on his coaching résumé. This is a man who’s seen some things.

Mind you, the Gs’ head coach and sporting director is familiar with struggle in this game. He lived through a Ligue 1 relegation fight with SC Bastia in his playing days. He suffered an injury on the eve of the 2002 World Cup that kept him from taking part in the US men’s national team ’s Cinderella run in Korea. When Vanney took over at Toronto FC , the Reds were a punchline, MLS shorthand for failure, and he led them to the mountaintop: three MLS Cup final appearances in four years and a historic treble in 2017.

These are a few snippets from Greg Vanney’s recent postgame press conferences, varying flavors of frustration that tell the story of the LA Galaxy ’s brutal 0W-3L-3D start to 2023. From angry embarrassment with his team’s breakdowns and lack of intensity to spiraling rage with the officiating decisions LA feel keep breaking against them, Vanney has been going through it.

“It's getting to be obscene, honestly. It's ridiculous. And the game is about margins … right now we're grinding, we're on the margins. We deserve better.”

“It doesn't even matter, really, to talk about tactics or anything. There were too many gaps inside of the competitive side of it.”

Greg Vanney talks about context of the season so far …the upset supporters and bad situation overall at the #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/UCRFokdZOK

Two tales of one city

It speaks volumes that the Galaxy’s struggles are so profound as to drive even Vanney to distraction. In that sense, he’s got company in the shape of the club’s supporters’ groups, who have grown so disillusioned as to launch a boycott in protest of what they perceive to be underachievement and poor leadership, centered on currently-sanctioned president Chris Klein.

The nature of last week’s 3-0 loss at Houston deepened the gloom further. The Gs finished with nine men on the pitch, with Martín Cáceres’ bewildering decision to barge into the Video Review area to lay hands on referee Alex Chilowicz prompting a second yellow card and a second-half Galaxy collapse.

It seems there could hardly be a worse moment for them to get a visit from LAFC, who happen to be undefeated in league play, tops in the Western Conference standings on points per game and en route to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, spearheaded by early Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner Dénis Bouanga. Yet that’s exactly what is happening, in front of a live network-television audience on FOX, no less, on Sunday afternoon (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FOX) at Dignity Health Sports Park.