Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers

Added head coach Giovanni Savarese: "It's a moment which can turn our season around and can give us the belief in now finding the right direction to move forward now that we're starting to get more players, now that we start getting hopefully stronger. This is a big match, winning this match besides the satisfaction that brings, besides the three points as well, it's just that you feel that the players will feel more, that they will believe more in the path going forward."

"Of course. I think last year we were in the same situation. After the Seattle game, we start playing better," Portland midfielder Diego Chara pointed out this week, referencing his team's four-game winning streak that started after beating Seattle 2-1 last August . "Hopefully this year we could do the same."

But derby matchups like these have a way of flipping narratives, and can even change a season. Take three points at the expense of their in-form rivals on Saturday, and Portland have the type of result that can act as a springboard.

The Timbers enter the fixture at Providence Park wounded, with a brutal rash of key injuries contributing to a 1W-4L-2D record (five points) that leaves them in 12th place on the Western Conference table. Seattle, meanwhile, have the look of a Western Conference juggernaut, with their 16 points leaving them first in the standings and just one point off FC Cincinnati 's pace for the Supporters' Shield lead.

"We can't get complacent"

If the match could act as a springboard for Portland, it marks an opportunity for Seattle to add even more fuel to an already fast start.

Seattle's early form has been impressive, with forward Jordan Morris leading the early Golden Boot presented by Audi race and players like U22 Initiative winger Léo Chú and homegrown midfielder Josh Atencio experiencing breakout performances, adding critical depth for head coach Brian Schmetzer.'s group. Three points in the Rose City would only enhance the feeling that a special season might be in the cards after a historic Concacaf Champions League title in 2022 preceded the club's first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs absence.

"If they can win against us, that's going to propel them forward. But same thing applies to us," Seattle right back Alex Roldan said on Thursday. "We're looking at it as a game that can keep us going top of the table, three points, just a confident showing out there to keep us going in this long season."

But the Sounders know as well as anyone that current form typically goes out the window in a derby game. And, as Morris pointed out Wednesday, it's the Timbers who got the better of the Cascadia rivalry last season, sweeping the season series 2-0 and taking home the regional Cascadia Cup trophy the clubs compete for every season alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

"Obviously rivalry week adds a little bit of intensity," Morris said. "We've been playing well, but we can't get complacent and rest on that. We know they're going to be a little bit desperate with the results they've been having. And especially at home, they need to get a result against us, so they're going to come out flying. I think they've gotten the better of us the last couple of games, so we need to switch that up."

With that in mind, Alex's brother Cristian Roldan said this matchup is all about ensuring they capitalize on the opportunity presented by their rival's early woes.

"I think it's more of an opportunity to win, right? They have excuses, they can easily go one [goal] down and go, 'Hey, it's just one of those games," the US international midfielder told MLSsoccer.com on Thursday.