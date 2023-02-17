Golden Boot candidate? Willy Agada's long path from Nigeria to SKC stardom

Soccer can be so, so much more than just a game. William Agada is proof.

The sport has delivered him from Nigeria’s hinterlands to the Israeli league, and now on to a starring role at Sporting Kansas City , where he topped the 2022 scoring chart (8g/2a in 12 league games) despite arriving in midsummer and thus playing less than half as many minutes as his attacking colleagues. In the process, he and fellow newcomer Erik Thommy more or less salvaged SKC’s up-to-that-point brutal season, and fueled optimism of a dramatic turnaround at Children’s Mercy Park in 2023.

A leap of faith

Agada was 17 in the spring of 2017, completing his schooling while playing for second-tier side Mighty Jets FC. He spent Monday through Friday in a club-provided dormitory in the city of Jos, some 80 miles away from his home in Bauchi in northern Nigeria, where he visited his family on weekends. Guided by his father, Pius, a solid player in his own youth, Willy had made it that far by showing potential as a kid on dusty dirt fields for a grassroots team called Red Scorpions. But the next step was the hardest.

Like millions of aspiring young players across Africa, he was chasing the long-shot dream of a professional career despite humble means. Hungry for opportunity, exhausted by the search for it, worn down by the sacrifices, the instability, the 12-hour days, leery of the many scam artists who prey on those hopes.

A friend named Aruna asked Willy to tag along with him to take part in a trial event in Abuja, the nation’s political capital; a scout had landed from overseas and was hunting for gems.

“All the time you have scouting programs. I can’t count how many scouting programs I go in, where someone comes just to screen players that they can take back to Europe. It’s a lot that I did,” Sporting’s 23-year-old striker recalled to MLSsoccer.com in a wide-ranging conversation this week. “One day [Aruna] said, ‘bro, let's just go and have fun and go home.’”

Agada, however, was skeptical. Abuja was a long bus ride to the southwest of Jos, and he’d have to squeeze this trial in without risking a late return to Mighty Jets, his primary source of income, however modest those wages might be.

“I’m like, bro, I want to go home. Do you know how many scouting programs I went to in my life? But he’s like, c’mon, c’mon – excited, you know? I’m like, OK, let's do it,” said Agada.

“I'd been to so many scouting programs and I didn’t really care anymore,” he added. “I was there purposely because of my friend, because I don't want to disappoint him. And then it happened.”

This particular talent evaluator had arrived from Israel, and Agada’s skill and dynamism caught his eye. Could he come back the following day for a longer look, allowing the scout to log a bit more video for evaluation?