Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan out with knee injury

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Brad Guzan ATL

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan is out for 10-12 weeks after suffering a torn MCL in his left knee, the club announced Tuesday morning.

The injury, which occurred in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at New York City FC, will potentially keep the captain and former US international out through mid-July.

This is the second major injury the 38-year-old has suffered in the last two seasons after a ruptured Achilles tendon forced him to miss the majority of Atlanta’s 2022 campaign.

In Guzan’s absence, Atlanta are expected to lean upon veterans Quentin Westberg and Clement Diop. Both players joined the club this offseason and have at least 50 games of experience in MLS.

But Guzan’s injury is undoubtedly a major blow to the Five Stripes, sidelining a club leader who arrived midway through their 2017 expansion campaign. He’s among the most accomplished goalkeepers of his generation, appearing 64 times for the USMNT and making both the 2010 and 2014 World Cup rosters. He also played extensively in the English Premier League, mainly for Aston Villa.

With Guzan out for several months, Atlanta sit third in the Eastern Conference with 14 points from seven games (4W-1L-2D record). They’re chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after being gutted by injuries in 2022.

Atlanta United FC Brad Guzan

