USMNT call in 20 MLS players for Mexico rivalry showdown

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The US men’s national team have named a 23-man roster for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico, which occurs April 19 against archrival Mexico in Glendale, Arizona.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
  • Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
  • Sean Johnson - Toronto FC

DEFENDERS (9)

  • Sergiño Dest - AC Milan
  • Julian Gressel - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Aaron Long - LAFC
  • Matt Miazga- FC Cincinnati
  • Shaq Moore - Nashville SC
  • Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
  • Joshua Wynder - Louisville City
  • DeAndre Yedlin - Inter Miami CF
  • Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Kellyn Acosta - LAFC
  • Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
  • Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
  • James Sands - New York City FC
  • Alan Soñora - FC Juárez
  • Jackson Yueill - San Jose Earthquakes

FORWARDS (5)

  • Paul Arriola - FC Dallas
  • Cade Cowell - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Jesús Ferreira - FC Dallas
  • Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Brandon Vazquez - FC Cincinnati

Allstate Continental Clásico

  • April 19 vs. Mexico - 10 pm ET (TBS, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock) | State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

This match begins a new friendly series that will consistently feature the USMNT against a top-tier opponent from North, Central, or South America. It is also the program’s fifth test under interim head coach Anthony Hudson after two January camp friendlies and two Concacaf Nations League games in March.

MLS-focused roster

Hudson mostly didn’t have access to the entire player pool, i.e. stars in Europe, as this game falls outside of a FIFA-mandated window. That will change in June when the USMNT again meet Mexico (in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals) and later this summer (during the Concacaf Gold Cup).

As a result, the 23-deep group features 20 players from MLS. That includes nine players who were on the FIFA 2022 World Cup roster, such as two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) and current MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC).

Some younger MLS standouts have an opportunity to impress, ranging from goalkeeper Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati) and Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) to midfielder Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew) and forward Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes). Both Wiley and Cowell are age-eligible for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this spring.

After shining at January camp, defender Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and forward Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) have both returned. And goalkeeper Drake Callender (Inter Miami CF) is one of four players seeking his first cap this month.

Roughly two years removed from their last caps, defender Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati) and midfielder Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes) get another USMNT shot. Among the last cuts for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, midfielder James Sands (New York City FC) and forward Paul Arriola (FC Dallas) are back in the mix as well.

Atlanta center back Miles Robinson, mindful of minutes management after a March call-up, was left off the roster. Robinson, who's returned to full health, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in May 2022 that forced him to miss the World Cup.

Players abroad

Two call-ups are plying their trade abroad: defender Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) and midfielder Alan Soñora (FC Juárez). Dest is midseason in Italy’s Serie A, though has fallen out of favor. Soñora competes in Mexico's Liga MX.

Newly-committed forward Alejandro Zendejas was not released by Liga MX's Club América since the match falls outside of a FIFA window. He was released in January, though, helping seal his decision to represent the USMNT instead of Mexico.

