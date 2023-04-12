USMNT call in 20 MLS players for Mexico rivalry showdown

The US men’s national team have named a 23-man roster for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico, which occurs April 19 against archrival Mexico in Glendale, Arizona.

This match begins a new friendly series that will consistently feature the USMNT against a top-tier opponent from North, Central, or South America. It is also the program’s fifth test under interim head coach Anthony Hudson after two January camp friendlies and two Concacaf Nations League games in March.

MLS-focused roster

Hudson mostly didn’t have access to the entire player pool, i.e. stars in Europe, as this game falls outside of a FIFA-mandated window. That will change in June when the USMNT again meet Mexico (in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals) and later this summer (during the Concacaf Gold Cup).

Atlanta center back Miles Robinson, mindful of minutes management after a March call-up, was left off the roster. Robinson, who's returned to full health, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in May 2022 that forced him to miss the World Cup.

Players abroad

Two call-ups are plying their trade abroad: defender Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) and midfielder Alan Soñora (FC Juárez). Dest is midseason in Italy’s Serie A, though has fallen out of favor. Soñora competes in Mexico's Liga MX.