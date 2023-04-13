Julián Carranza heroics: Philadelphia Union reach CCL semifinals over Atlas FC

An all-MLS Concacaf Champions League semifinals series officially awaits in late April and early May, as the Philadelphia Union advanced past Liga MX's Atlas FC via a 2-2 draw (3-2 aggregate victory) Wednesday evening in leg two of their quarterfinals series.

The result at Mexico's Estadio Jalisco sends Philadelphia toward a rematch of last year's epic MLS Cup final against LAFC, who cruised past Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6-0 on aggregate in their quarterfinals series.

With Philadelphia clinging to a 1-0 aggregate lead after leg one, Atlas got their equalizing goal early, striking for their first just 11 minutes into Wednesday's contest. Julián Quiñones provided the finishing touch, running onto an assist from Ozziel Herrera and converting a first-time finish past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.

But the Union weathered the early body blow, getting a monumental road goal from Julián Carranza in the 28th minute after Video Review. The Argentine striker restored the aggregate lead with a far-post finish, assisted by a pinpoint ball over the top from homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn.

Needing two goals to advance, the hosts struck back just on the stroke of halftime. Julio Furch scored a tap-in finish to level the series at 2-2, which came just moments after Philadelphia striker Mikael Uhre couldn't convert an open look in front of goal at the other end.