Matchday

Julián Carranza heroics: Philadelphia Union reach CCL semifinals over Atlas FC

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Carranza CCL cele 4.12.23

An all-MLS Concacaf Champions League semifinals series officially awaits in late April and early May, as the Philadelphia Union advanced past Liga MX's Atlas FC via a 2-2 draw (3-2 aggregate victory) Wednesday evening in leg two of their quarterfinals series.

The result at Mexico's Estadio Jalisco sends Philadelphia toward a rematch of last year's epic MLS Cup final against LAFC, who cruised past Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6-0 on aggregate in their quarterfinals series.

With Philadelphia clinging to a 1-0 aggregate lead after leg one, Atlas got their equalizing goal early, striking for their first just 11 minutes into Wednesday's contest. Julián Quiñones provided the finishing touch, running onto an assist from Ozziel Herrera and converting a first-time finish past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.

But the Union weathered the early body blow, getting a monumental road goal from Julián Carranza in the 28th minute after Video Review. The Argentine striker restored the aggregate lead with a far-post finish, assisted by a pinpoint ball over the top from homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn.

Needing two goals to advance, the hosts struck back just on the stroke of halftime. Julio Furch scored a tap-in finish to level the series at 2-2, which came just moments after Philadelphia striker Mikael Uhre couldn't convert an open look in front of goal at the other end.

That set up a frantic second half, as Atlas furiously pressed for a go-ahead goal and put the visitors under waves of pressure. But it was the Union who found the series-clinching breakthrough late through Carranza, notching the dagger at the back end of a clinical counterattack, again confirmed by Video Review.

Goals

  • 11' - ATL - Julián Quiñones | WATCH
  • 28' - PHI - Julián Carranza | WATCH
  • 45+1' - ATL - Julio Furch | WATCH
  • 78' - PHI - Julián Carranza | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: They had to weather some classic CCL chaos to do it, but the Union emerged with a massive, hard-earned result that puts them in their second-ever CCL semifinals series, the last time coming in 2021 when they were eliminated by Liga MX foe Club América. With this Liga MX opponent now vanquished following Wednesday's result, Philly get another crack at the same LAFC side that broke their hearts in last year's legendary MLS Cup. The stakes of the all-MLS rematch couldn't be higher when it kicks off in two weeks, as the winner gets a shot at CCL immortality. Seattle Sounders FC won the competition in 2022, ending Liga MX's stretch of dominance, and an MLS club is primed to repeat in 2023.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Atlas were right in the series late into the second half, needing just one goal to flip the result – until Carranza put those hopes to bed.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Both times the Union were on the ropes and in dire need of a goal, Carranza came through in the big moments, showing why he's considered among MLS's most dangerous strikers.

Next Up

  • PHI: Saturday, April 15 at Chicago Fire FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
  • ATL: Saturday, April 15 vs. Pachuca | 7 pm ET | Liga MX Clausura
Concacaf Champions League Philadelphia Union Matchday

Related Stories

NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium
Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers
Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
More News
More News
Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium

NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium
Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers

Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined
Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
0:53

Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
0:30

Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
11:51

What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
1:42

POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
More Video