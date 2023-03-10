Matchday 3: How to watch, what to know for all 14 games

St. Louis can equal the 2009 Sounders in becoming the second expansion club in MLS history to win each of their first three MLS games. So far, the newcomers have taken MLS by storm with consecutive comeback wins featuring three goals scored in each game. Perhaps it’s a meaningless stat, but Portland haven’t lost a home match against an expansion team since 2015 (unbeaten in last five). Regardless, the Timbers will need Evander to build off his first MLS goal from last weekend.