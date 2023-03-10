Matchday 3: How to watch, what to know for all 14 games

Another matchday, another chapter in the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV universe.
Matchday 3 spans Saturday (13 games) to Sunday (just one game), while Houston Dynamo FC are on a bye. Here's your quick-hit watch guide.
Matchday 3: Key terms
- Apple TV - Free: Games are free to watch (really). All you need is an Apple ID and an up-to-date iOS/system.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: An MLS Season Pass subscription is required. Learn more about plans here.
Studio Shows
Looking to keep track of everything? Check these out:
- MLS 360 is a fast-moving whip-around show that provides live look-ins and analysis of all the key moments from every match.
- MLS Countdown is a 30-minute pregame show before the first game on Saturdays or Wednesdays.
- Pregame and postgame shows for every match.
- MLS Wrap-Up is a 30-minute postgame show after the last match on Saturdays or Wednesdays.
MLS Season Pass replaces local TV coverage
Select games are still viewable via national TV partners in USA and Canada, but gone are the regional and local broadcasts you might be accustomed to.
Every match on Season Pass features:
- No blackouts. You can watch on any device in any location.
- English and Spanish broadcast crews at the stadium.
- A club’s home radio broadcast.
- Games with Canadian teams have French commentary teams.
Resources
Want more? Here’s where to subscribe, FAQs for Season Ticket Holders, and an overview of how everything works.
WHEN: Saturday, 12 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium
Enzo Copetti opened his goalscoring account for Charlotte FC last weekend, but the second-year club’s in danger of going three straight games without a win to start 2023. On the “new DP striker front,” Giorgos Giakoumakis is hoping to build off his Atlanta United debut and soon earn starter’s minutes. From an off-field perspective, this is the first meeting of Atlanta and Charlotte since Anton Walkes (his two MLS clubs) since he tragically passed away. Emotions will be high.
WHEN: Saturday, 5 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: BC Place
Vancouver had a dominant Concacaf Champions League performance midweek, blowing out Real España 5-0 in their Round of 16 first-leg matchup. With that aggregate cushion carrying into next week’s return leg in Honduras, Whitecaps manager Vanni Sartini may have the luxury of calling on a full-strength (or close to it) lineup. FC Dallas will like their chances, though, since the attacking trio of Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco is coming off a big Matchday 2 showing.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: TQL Stadium
This cross-conference matchup is arguably the game of the weekend, as Cincinnati and Seattle are both expected to compete for the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup presented by Audi in 2023. The Sounders’ red-hot start will come without new striker Héber, though, after he suffered a hamstring strain in training this week. If Raúl Ruidíaz isn’t ready to start again, Cincinnati’s home-field advantage only improves.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Audi Field
Orlando surely have an eye on next Wednesday’s CCL return leg at home. The Lions are coming off an impressive 0-0 draw at Liga MX’s Tigres UANL midweek, so Oscar Pareja’s going to have key lineup decisions to make. D.C. are hoping to bounce back from defeat at Columbus and will need another big performance from new DP midfielder Mateusz Klich, whose seven key passes are second-most in MLS.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Yankee Stadium
Inter Miami, one of MLS’s four 2-0 teams in the season’s early days, must prove their strong form can translate to the road. Their backline will likely be tested in NYCFC’s home opener, especially as returners James Sands and Santiago Rodríguez further integrate themselves. If Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender has another big game, NYCFC’s search for a first win of 2023 may continue.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Subaru Park
The Union have a solid CCL outlook, drawing Alianza 0-0 in El Salvador midweek before hosting a Round of 16 return leg this coming Tuesday. Whatever lineup Philly manager Jim Curtin goes with, the club will look to keep their 23-game home unbeaten run alive (tied for the fourth-longest streak in league history). In their ongoing 10-game home winning streak, the Eastern Conference powerhouse sports an astounding 44-6 goal differential. Good luck, Chicago.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: BMO Field
How many minutes can Lorenzo Insigne give? The Italian star forward seems set to return alongside compatriot Federico Bernardeschi, a welcomed development given Toronto’s early-season injury troubles in the final third. But the Reds’ home opener will require a stout defensive showing, too, given the threat posed by the Crew’s dynamic duo of Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayán (reigning Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire).
WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Children’s Mercy Park
SKC are one of four teams yet to score in 2023, all as their three Designated Players (read: Russell, Pulido, Kinda) recover from various injuries. If the dynamic duo of Erik Thommy and Willy Agada can click in Saturday’s home opener, that’d go a long way against a Galaxy backline that struggled at Dallas last weekend. Also, let’s see if LA midfielder Riqui Puig can back up his MVP talk.
WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Allianz Field
It’s the storyline around Minnesota until there’s a resolution: Emanuel Reynoso remains away from the Loons, who had a Matchday 2 bye. They managed just fine on MLS is Back weekend with Robin Lod in the No. 10 role, but is that a long-term solution for a Minnesota side that continually makes the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs? As the Red Bulls chase their first goal of 2023, new DP forward Dante Vanzeir has last weekend’s debut to build from.
WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: GEODIS Park
Sixty minutes. That’s all Hany Mukhtar, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner has played thus far while recovering from a preseason injury. Might his first start of 2023 arrive this weekend? For Montréal, their first win under new manager Hernan Losada remains elusive amid a challenging three-game road swing to start the year.
WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: America First Field
RSL’s 2023 home opener may have caught Austin FC at the perfect time, as the visitors are coming off a stunning 3-0 loss Tuesday to Haiti’s Violette AC in CCL play. The Verde & Black rested some key players with an eye on this MLS fixture, but bouncing back after their travels to the Dominican Republic (neutral site) won’t be easy. RSL are also hoping to exact some revenge, falling at Austin in last year’s playoffs.
WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Providence Park
St. Louis can equal the 2009 Sounders in becoming the second expansion club in MLS history to win each of their first three MLS games. So far, the newcomers have taken MLS by storm with consecutive comeback wins featuring three goals scored in each game. Perhaps it’s a meaningless stat, but Portland haven’t lost a home match against an expansion team since 2015 (unbeaten in last five). Regardless, the Timbers will need Evander to build off his first MLS goal from last weekend.
WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: PayPal Park
The Rapids are in danger of opening with three straight losses to start the year, feeling the absence of forward Diego Rubio (knee surgery) despite homegrown striker Darren Yapi’s best intentions. The 18-year-old US youth international seems poised for a breakout year. San Jose’s own striker, Jeremy Ebobisse, has scored in the club’s first two games. That included last weekend’s 2-1 comeback against Vancouver, the first victory under manager Luchi Gonzalez.
WHEN: Sunday, 10:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: BMO Stadium
This cross-conference meeting features the last two Supporters’ Shield winners, LAFC in 2022 and New England (with their record 73 points) in 2021. Both teams are in strong form, with LAFC coming off a Dénis Bouanga-led 3-0 beatdown of Alajuelense in CCL play on Thursday evening. The defending champions used a first-choice lineup in Costa Rica, and now must contend with a Revolution side that’s won two season-opening games for the first time in the club’s 28-year history.
