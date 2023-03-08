Philadelphia Union battle Alianza FC to 0-0 draw in CCL opener

The return leg will be played at Philadelphia's Subaru Park on March 14.

The Philadelphia Union poked and prodded, but couldn't find the breakthrough goal in a 0-0 draw against Alianza FC in their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match at Estadio Cuscatlán in El Salvador Tuesday night.

Jim Curtin fielded a rotated squad, making eight changes from the side that suffered a 2-0 Matchday 2 defeat to host Inter Miami CF Saturday.

The Union, who reached the 2021 CCL semifinals in their first appearance, had the better chances of a scoreless first half but were punished for not being clinical in the final third.

Quinn Sullivan fired over the bar in the 12th minute and Chris Donovan put his open header wide of the mark in the 33rd minute.