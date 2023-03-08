Matchday

Philadelphia Union battle Alianza FC to 0-0 draw in CCL opener

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

23MLS_CCL_Alianza_PHI_1

The Philadelphia Union poked and prodded, but couldn't find the breakthrough goal in a 0-0 draw against Alianza FC in their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match at Estadio Cuscatlán in El Salvador Tuesday night.

The return leg will be played at Philadelphia's Subaru Park on March 14.

Jim Curtin fielded a rotated squad, making eight changes from the side that suffered a 2-0 Matchday 2 defeat to host Inter Miami CF Saturday. 

The Union, who reached the 2021 CCL semifinals in their first appearance, had the better chances of a scoreless first half but were punished for not being clinical in the final third. 

Quinn Sullivan fired over the bar in the 12th minute and Chris Donovan put his open header wide of the mark in the 33rd minute. 

Last year’s MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield runners-up continued to press for the opening goal and came close just before the hour mark, but Joaquín Torres’ downward header from eight yards out was parried away by Alianza FC goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.

Goals

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It was what we expect from a CCL road match for the Union – a cagey affair on a bumpy pitch. So a 0-0 draw was far from the worst result for a rotated Philadelphia side in San Salvador. Jim Curtin’s side will surely be confident when they return home, though things get tricky should they concede at Subuaru Park.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: In a match with few scoring chances, there was no more memorable moment than this dog who found his way onto the pitch and quickly wanted to get a first touch on the ball.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Alianza FC goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez wins it for making the biggest play of the match, diving to his right to push aside a golden scoring opportunity by Joaquín Torres.

Next Up 

  • ALZ: Friday, March 10 vs. Dragon | 8:15 pm ET | Salvadoran Primera Division
  • PHI: Saturday, March 11 vs. Chicago Fire FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
Philadelphia Union Concacaf Champions League Matchday

Related Stories

Orlando City survive Tigres onslaught in MLS-Liga MX CCL showdown
Austin coach Josh Wolff: CCL flop vs. Haiti's Violette is "on me"
Very good dog steals ball during Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza CCL game
More News
More News
Orlando City survive Tigres onslaught in MLS-Liga MX CCL showdown
Concacaf Champions League

Orlando City survive Tigres onslaught in MLS-Liga MX CCL showdown
Austin coach Josh Wolff: CCL flop vs. Haiti's Violette is "on me"
Concacaf Champions League

Austin coach Josh Wolff: CCL flop vs. Haiti's Violette is "on me"
Philadelphia Union battle Alianza FC to 0-0 draw in CCL opener
Concacaf Champions League

Philadelphia Union battle Alianza FC to 0-0 draw in CCL opener
Very good dog steals ball during Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza CCL game
Concacaf Champions League

Very good dog steals ball during Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza CCL game
CCL shocker: Austin FC upset by Haiti's Violette AC in Round of 16
Concacaf Champions League

CCL shocker: Austin FC upset by Haiti's Violette AC in Round of 16
Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic to contract extension
More News
Video
Video
NOT TODAY! Which 'keeper had the best stop on Matchday 2?
1:42

NOT TODAY! Which 'keeper had the best stop on Matchday 2?
Are Inter Miami a Supporters' Shield contender in 2023?
2:36

Are Inter Miami a Supporters' Shield contender in 2023?
Should Giorgio Chiellini's first MLS goal have counted? 
10:12
Instant Replay

Should Giorgio Chiellini's first MLS goal have counted? 
How to sign up for MLS Season Pass
0:44

How to sign up for MLS Season Pass
More Video