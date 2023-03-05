San Jose Earthquakes get "character" win in Luchi Gonzalez's home debut

Were it not for a world-class showing from Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada , the San Jose Earthquakes likely would have celebrated head coach Luchi Gonzalez’s first win on MLS is Back weekend.

That milestone moment had to wait for Matchday 2, though, and it came before a sellout crowd at PayPal Park in Saturday evening’s home opener.

“We took all the lessons from the Atlanta game,” said center back Jonathan Mensah, acquired in a trade from the Columbus Crew last month. “Coming back home and playing in front of our fans, we just wanted to win, and that is what we did tonight. … This team is an ambitious team and young group of guys that are eager and hungry to succeed.”

The scoreline was flipped from Matchday 1 (2-1 road loss), with Ebobisse’s first goal of the year undone by two second-half stoppage-time goals that earned Almada the year’s first Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire award.

This time, San Jose roared back to earn three points and stayed committed to their style of play.