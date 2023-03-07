Perfect starts: What MLS’s four 2-0 teams have gotten right

Even with would-be aristocrats like LAFC and the Seattle Sounders hogging the spotlight with chronic success, MLS remains strikingly egalitarian from week to week. For example, though only two Matchdays have transpired in the new season, just four of the league’s 29 clubs have played two matches and taken full points from both.

Though it’s true that LAFC and Minnesota United , who’ve only played once thus far, could yet join that list, it’s a surprisingly select group for the first week of March. So we’re taking a quick look at what that quartet have done right, centering on what we see as one key overarching facet of their strong starts.

The Herons, like Seattle, benefitted from back-to-back home games against teams ripe for ambush, and Neville himself just said “it's too soon to start making big statements.” We’ll learn a lot more about them when they visit New York City FC at Yankee Stadium for the Pigeons’ home opener, the team that ended Miami’s 2022 campaign with a humbling L in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Other standouts: Rodolfo Pizarro , shipped out on loan to Monterrey last year despite it costing IMCF a dead Designated Player slot, yet now back and “playing some of the best football I've seen him play,” in Neville’s words; goalkeeper Drake Callender , a San Jose academy product considered surplus to requirements by the Earthquakes who made 10 saves, several of them clutch, over the first two weeks.

Miami’s Matchday 1 goalscorers were Sergii Kryvstov , a veteran center back recruited from war-displaced Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk on what was reportedly a free transfer, and Shanyder Borgelin , a homegrown prospect cut loose by the Union in 2020 before earning a first-team contract with his hometown club after shining in MLS NEXT Pro last year. All this while lead striker Leo Campana is hurt (calf), and his would-be partner Josef Martínez is still settling in.

Remodeling is often tougher than working from scratch. So kudos are due to CSO/sporting director Chris Henderson, head coach Phil Neville and their staff for their resourcefulness, utilizing what they have and/or can get rather than what they might ideally want. That was reflected in the 2-0 wins over CF Montréal and the Philadelphia Union .

Here’s an expansion riddle. The Herons by and large face-planted when given a blank sheet upon which to construct a new squad from scratch three years ago. Yet over the past year-plus they’ve made vast improvements despite being saddled with some bulky contracts, constrained by a stiff set of punishments for breaking MLS roster regulations and forced to rebuild their internal culture.

Adaptation

How did the Revs go from Supporters’ Shield winners in 2021 – setting a new league points record – to 20th in the overall table and out of the playoffs in ‘22? That took a multi-layered cocktail of factors, a tequila sunrise of disappointment if you will. But one critical issue that Bruce Arena didn’t quite solve last year was fitting his top talents (and there is ample talent on this roster) into the most coherent overall shape and tactics on gameday.

As Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle framed it in his Revs season postmortem, “how easily that wide diamond could end up with them playing 1-v-3 in central midfield against good teams. Arena eventually conceded on that point, going to a 4-2-3-1 in midseason in order to try to even out the numbers, but given injuries and the squad overhaul – and the fact the roster was built to play with two up top – it never really clicked.”

New England’s wins over Charlotte and Houston suggested that The Bruce has found some answers. He’s used both the diamond midfield and something more like a conventional 4-2-3-1 to pack the engine room with willing legs like teenage homegrown Noel Buck and new acquisition Latif Blessing, while still making room for Spanish string-puller Carles Gil and livewire dribbler Dylan Borrero. The latter’s ability to adjust to both wing and forward deployments looks particularly vital thus far.