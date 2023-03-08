Orlando City survive Tigres onslaught in MLS-Liga MX CCL showdown

The return leg will be played at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium on March 14.

In the first MLS-Liga MX showdown of many in 2023, Orlando City SC and Tigres UANL played to a 0-0 draw in a pulsating Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 encounter at Estadio Universitario Tuesday night.

Tigres, the 2020 CCL winners over LAFC, expectedly played on the front foot with the ageless Andre-Pierre Gignac the danger man so often for the hosts.

Tempers flared in first-half stoppage time when Gignac was shown a straight red card from referee Mario Escobar after shoving Orlando defender Rodrigo Schlegel after the two were tangled inside the Lions’ box.

But the red card was waved off, replaced by a yellow card, following a first-ever Video Review in CCL action.

Perhaps energized by a second life, Gignac pressured Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into a diving stop in the 53rd minute. Two minutes later, Gallese had to parry a near Olimpico by Fernando Gorriarán off the crossbar away and then stretched out to deny a downward header by Samir.

Martin Ojeda had Orlando’s best scoring chance in the second half, as a left-footed shot from just outside the box prompted a diving save from Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman in the 58th minute.