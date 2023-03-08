Austin coach Josh Wolff: CCL flop vs. Haiti's Violette is "on me"

Austin FC winger Ethan Finlay , speaking with the FS1 broadcast crew after Tuesday’s 3-0 loss against Haitian side Violette AC, called the match “an embarrassing performance from our group” that “wasn’t good enough individually and collectively.”

The MLS side, fourth in the 2022 Supporters’ Shield race and a Western Conference finalist a year ago, had just made their Concacaf Champions League debut. And they were heavy favorites, at least on paper, for the Round of 16 first-leg clash that was held in the Dominican Republic due to conditions that have made Ligue Haïtienne a stop-and-start division for several years.

Budgets, resources and supposed talent advantages mattered little as the prestigious continental competition began its 2023 iteration – a CCL debut the Verde & Black will remember for all the wrong reasons.

Head coach Josh Wolff said the lackluster showing falls squarely on his shoulders.

“I take responsibility for not having these guys mentally in the right space,” said Wolff. “Concacaf is a different animal. We talked about it, we tried to emphasize it. We have some of that experience inside the group, but I have to create more tension in their minds in understanding what this game's gonna look like.