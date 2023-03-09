5-goal domination! Vancouver Whitecaps run wild in Leg 1 rout of Real España

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are in the driver's seat following Leg 1 of their Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League series against Honduras’ Real España, taking a resounding 5-0 victory at BC Place on Wednesday evening on the strength of a dominant second half.

The Whitecaps, playing in their third-ever CCL (courtesy of winning the 2022 Canadian Championship), will bring the five-goal aggregate cushion into the return leg at Real España’s Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on March 15 (6 pm ET | FS2, TUDN).

After a nervy opening 10 minutes that required some expert goalkeeping from Yohei Takaoka, Vancouver quickly regained control. In the 21st minute, center back Tristan Blackmon broke the deadlock for the hosts, heading home a looped cross from Julian Gressel that developed from a short corner routine.

It was one way traffic for the Whitecaps from there as the home side continued to pepper the Real España’s goal through the first half, just missing out on doubling their lead through chances from Pedro Vite and Cristian Dájome.

The flood gates opened in the second half, as Vancouver doubled their lead thanks to a Ryan Raposo laced shot from outside the box that tucked into the bottom left corner in the 59th minute. Just five minutes later, they got a third, with Dájome centering a ball from inside the box that was turned home for an own goal by Real España’s Devron Garcia.