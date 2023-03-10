Dénis Bouanga nets hat-trick, LAFC dominate Alajuelense in CCL debut

LAFC got the job done with flying colors in their 2023 Concacaf Champions League debut, riding a Dénis Bouanga hat-trick to a dominant 3-0 win over Alajuelense of Costa Rica Thursday night in Leg 1 of the Round of 16.

The defending MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield holders will have a comfortable lead - and homefield advantage - on their side for the return leg at BMO Stadium on March 15 (10:30 pm ET | FS2, TUDN).

Fielding the same Starting XI that beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 in their MLS season opener last weekend, the Black and Gold made their presence felt early on at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto. Kwadwo Opoku could have opened the score in the 7th minute but wasted Carlos Vela's brilliant backheel assist (with nutmeg included) by shooting right at goalkeeper Leonel Moreira.

The chances kept coming for the visitors in the first half, most notably a close-range effort from Bouanga that clipped off the base of the left post at the half-hour mark and a shot from Vela that hit the side netting right before halftime.

Alajuelense could only hold on for so long as LAFC took the well-deserved lead two minutes after the break. Vela linked up on the right side with Ryan Hollingshead, whose low cross to the far post was slotted home by Bouanga.

The Hollingshead-Bouanga connection flourished again in the 70th minute, with the right back brilliantly leaving his defender in the dust and sending another ball that the Gabonese international put away to make it 2-0.