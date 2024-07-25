Leagues Cup tiers: Ranking every MLS & Liga MX team

By the underlying numbers, LAFC are having one of the best seasons in recent MLS history. By the boxscore numbers and the standings they haven’t been quite so good, and as a surprising 5-1 loss earlier this month to Columbus showed, they can be vulnerable if they’re out of rhythm. Still, that result is very much an outlier for a team that’s blended more patient possession into their overall transition ethos. They had become too one-note last season – transition first, last and always – and are better this year because they have other clubs in the bag.