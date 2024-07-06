Atlanta United transfer Thiago Almada for MLS-record fee

"We spent more than a year recruiting Thiago to join Atlanta United and during that process, we agreed that our club could provide a great platform to showcase his abilities and he would have the opportunity to continue his development until the time was right for him to move on to the next challenge," vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

Additionally, as part of the deal, reports indicate the 23-year-old Almada will progress to Lyon next winter. The Ligue 1 side, Crystal Palace (Premier League) and Botafogo are part of the John Textor-led Eagle Football Holdings ownership group.

Now, he exits for a sum exceeding two previous benchmark deals: when Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2018 and when Miguel Almirón joined Newcastle United from Atlanta in 2019.

Rapid rise

Almada was electric during his Atlanta United career, tallying 23g/33a in 77 regular-season matches.

The No. 10 was named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2022 and MLS Young Player of the Year in 2023. During the latter season, he also earned MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors.

Internationally, Almada has one goal in four senior-team appearances with Argentina – memorably joining Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He is slated to captain La Albiceleste at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Almada was Atlanta’s latest South American playmaker, following in the footsteps of Almirón, Pity Martinez and Ezequiel Barco. There were often comparisons drawn between Almada and Almirón, the latter of whom joined Newcastle for a reported $27 million fee.