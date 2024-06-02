Columbus Crew lose Concacaf Champions Cup final to Pachuca

The Columbus Crew suffered a 3-0 defeat at Liga MX side Pachuca on Saturday evening, losing the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final and an opportunity to qualify for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Columbus struggled to contain star striker Salomón Rondón, who secured the competition's Golden Booth with goals in the 12th and 67th minutes. Emilio Rodríguez also scored for Pachuca in the 32nd minute, helping earn the Mexican club's seventh-ever CCC title and vanquish the 2023 MLS Cup champions.
The Crew generated chances at Estadio Hidalgo, like when Jacen Russell-Rowe struck the crossbar in the 76th minute. But they rarely threatened goalkeeper Carlos Moreno, with star forwards Diego Rossi and Cucho Hernández failing to capitalize on promising looks.
Before reaching the final, Columbus beat Liga MX powerhouses Tigres UANL (quarterfinals) and CF Monterrey (semifinals). However, head coach Wilfried Nancy's team couldn't go three-for-three in Mexico with a trophy on the line.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Columbus, playing in their first-ever CCC final, joined the list of MLS teams that have fallen narrowly short in the continental tournament's final. As inspirational as the Crew's run was, Pachuca were deserved winners while playing at their home stadium. Hopes of a second MLS representative at the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (alongside Seattle Sounders FC) now hinge on how the host nation (USA) is allotted another team.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: When the Crew's deficit reached two, Los Tuzos firmly entered the driver's seat.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Rondon finished as the CCC's top scorer, scoring nine goals overall. The Venezuelan international nearly had a third vs. Columbus, but Video Review rescinded his 14th-minute effort.
Next Up
- CLB: June 14 at New York City FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- PAC: July 30 vs. New York Red Bulls | 8 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Leagues Cup