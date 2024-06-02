Columbus Crew lose Concacaf Champions Cup final to Pachuca

The Columbus Crew suffered a 3-0 defeat at Liga MX side Pachuca on Saturday evening, losing the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final and an opportunity to qualify for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Columbus struggled to contain star striker Salomón Rondón, who secured the competition's Golden Booth with goals in the 12th and 67th minutes. Emilio Rodríguez also scored for Pachuca in the 32nd minute, helping earn the Mexican club's seventh-ever CCC title and vanquish the 2023 MLS Cup champions.

The Crew generated chances at Estadio Hidalgo, like when Jacen Russell-Rowe struck the crossbar in the 76th minute. But they rarely threatened goalkeeper Carlos Moreno, with star forwards Diego Rossi and Cucho Hernández failing to capitalize on promising looks.