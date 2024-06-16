Atlanta United transfer Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Atlanta United have transferred striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Liga MX side Cruz Azul, the club announced Sunday.

The Greek international departs for a reported $10 million, opening a Designated Player spot as Atlanta enter the summer transfer window (July 18 to Aug. 14).

Giakoumakis, 29, tallied 24 goals and seven assists in 43 matches across all competitions for Atlanta. He initially joined in February 2023 from Scotland's Celtic FC, earning All-Star, Best XI and Newcomer of the Year honors last year while helping replace club legend Josef Martínez.

“We’re grateful for Giorgos’ contributions during his time at the club and we wish him the best moving forward,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

“This transfer illustrates the nature of operating in a global marketplace. With a lot of season left to play, we plan to strengthen the group during the upcoming Summer Transfer Window.”

As Giakoumakis departs, Atlanta have veterans Jamal Thiaré and Daniel Ríos at striker. The Five Stripes are 13th in the Eastern Conference and seeking a new manager after parting ways with Gonzalo Pineda in early June.

Cruz Azul, also home to former MLS players Carlos Salcedo and Uriel Antuna, will meet the Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup group-stage games this summer.