Toronto FC mutually part ways with Bill Manning

Toronto FC have mutually parted ways with president Bill Manning, the club announced Thursday.

Additionally, Manning leaves his post as president of the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts, who are also owned by parent company Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. As part of the organizational transition, Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez will now report directly to MLSE president & CEO Keith Pelley.

"On behalf of MLSE’s board of directors and the entire organization, we want to thank Bill for his many contributions in his nearly nine years with the company," Pelley said in a press release.

"Bill will always be an important part of the championship history for both clubs, but as we evaluate the path ahead, and measure against our ambition to consistently deliver contending teams, it was determined that a new direction was required. Bill is a very accomplished team executive and a good man, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future."

Manning, a two-time MLS Executive of the Year and MLS Cup champion (2009) as president of Real Salt Lake from 2008-15, was named Toronto FC president in 2015.

He helped usher in the most prosperous era in club history, signing high-profile players such as Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore as the Greg Vanney-coached Reds won the domestic treble (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship) in 2017. They also reached the Concacaf Champions League final in 2018, as well as the MLS Cup final in 2016 and 2019.

That initial period of success proved difficult to maintain in recent years, with Toronto failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since the 2020 season. This was despite the club bringing in legendary head coach Bob Bradley, while also acquiring Italian superstars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, in 2022.

Manning oversaw the hiring of former Canadian women's and men's head coach John Herdman ahead of the 2024 season.