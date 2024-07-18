Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired winger Lawrence Ennali from Polish top-flight side Górnik Zabrze, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old German is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot and is the largest such signing in Dynamo history.

"Lawrence was being highly recruited after his breakout season last year in Poland. Thanks to the resources provided by our owner, Ted Segal, and the first team environment created by our head coach, Ben Olsen, we were able to beat out Bundesliga clubs, Champions League clubs and clubs with more lucrative offers to sign such a promising talent," general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"Lawrence is an explosive winger with the ability to change games with his quickness and aggressiveness to goal. He will help us make a push at the end of this season, and we welcome him to Houston."

Before joining Houston, Ennali tallied 7g/2a in 29 matches for Górnik Zabrze. In Germany, he developed at Schalke 04 and played in 10 games for Hannover 96. He's also been loaned to Rot-Weiss Essen.

Ennali is Houston's second attacking addition of the summer, joining club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce in that category. They could help jumpstart a Dynamo offense that's scored just 31 goals, the sixth-fewest in MLS this season.

Houston are eighth in the Western Conference, looking to secure a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth under Olsen's leadership.

