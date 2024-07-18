Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired winger Lawrence Ennali from Polish top-flight side Górnik Zabrze, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old German is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot and is the largest such signing in Dynamo history.

"Lawrence was being highly recruited after his breakout season last year in Poland. Thanks to the resources provided by our owner, Ted Segal, and the first team environment created by our head coach, Ben Olsen, we were able to beat out Bundesliga clubs, Champions League clubs and clubs with more lucrative offers to sign such a promising talent," general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.