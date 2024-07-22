Atlanta United transfer Caleb Wiley to Chelsea

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Atlanta United have transferred homegrown defender Caleb Wiley to Premier League side Chelsea, the club announced Monday.
The US international left back reportedly departs for an $11 million fee.
Reports also indicate the 19-year-old will be loaned to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who share an owner with Chelsea (Todd Boehly-led BlueCo).
"Caleb epitomizes the pathway that we envisioned when we started this club," Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "Born and raised in Atlanta, he joined our Academy at 11 years old, played for ATL UTD 2 and went on to earn every step in his path up to signing as a homegrown.
" ... We wish Caleb the best in this next challenge of his career and look forward to following his journey. For our club moving forward, we’re continuing our efforts to immediately reinvest in the team during the summer transfer window."
Wiley experienced a meteoric rise at Atlanta, tallying 6g/7a in 77 regular-season appearances after debuting in 2022. He slotted ninth on the 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
Internationally, Wiley has two USMNT caps and was a key player during the United States’ quarterfinal run at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He is on the Paris 2024 Olympics roster as well.
Transfer activity
Wiley is Atlanta’s third major outgoing player this summer, following striker Giorgos Giakoumakis’ move to Liga MX’s Cruz Azul and midfielder Thiago Almada joining Brazil’s Botafogo for an MLS-record sum.
Their collective transfer fees reportedly surpass $40 million, giving Atlanta ample funds to target reinforcements during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 to Aug. 14). Giakoumakis and Almada were both Designated Players.
This all unfolds with Atlanta ninth in the Eastern Conference, looking to recapture their MLS Cup 2018-winning heights. Interim coach Rob Valentino leads Atlanta after they parted ways with Gonzalo Pineda in early June.
Chelsea contingent
There’s now a trio of MLS exports at Chelsea, with Wiley joining goalkeepers Gaga Slonina and Djordje Petrovic. Slonina moved from Chicago Fire FC in 2022 for up to $15 million, while Petrovic exited the New England Revolution in 2023 for reportedly $17.5 million plus add-ons.
Before that group, the New York Red Bulls transferred defender Matt Miazga to Chelsea in 2016. Miazga went on several loans at European clubs before being acquired by FC Cincinnati in 2022.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant