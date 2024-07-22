Atlanta United transfer Caleb Wiley to Chelsea

The US international left back reportedly departs for an $11 million fee.

Reports also indicate the 19-year-old will be loaned to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who share an owner with Chelsea (Todd Boehly-led BlueCo).

"Caleb epitomizes the pathway that we envisioned when we started this club," Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "Born and raised in Atlanta, he joined our Academy at 11 years old, played for ATL UTD 2 and went on to earn every step in his path up to signing as a homegrown.