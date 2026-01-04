Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Sunday.

The 28-year-old Canadian international is under contract for the 2026 season with an option through June 2027.

St. Clair was a free agent after spending seven seasons with Minnesota United FC (2019-25). The two-time MLS All-Star posted 42 clean sheets in 159 matches (all competitions) with the Loons after being picked in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

Internationally, St. Clair has 18 caps with Canada and is competing with Maxime Crépeau for the starting job at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Aside from St. Clair, Miami have signed defenders Sergio Reguilón and Facundo Mura this offseason. They've also fully acquired midfielder Rodrigo De Paul after his loan from Atlético Madrid and re-signed striker Luis Suárez.

Rocco Ríos Novo was Miami's starting goalkeeper when they won MLS Cup 2025 last month. Ríos Novo has returned to Lanús following his loan from the Argentine side, though he will reportedly rejoin the Herons.