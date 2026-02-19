MLS is Back: 5 teams that "won" the offseason

The offseason waiting game is over. Matchday 1 is right around the corner.

But as things stand, these clubs have earned their flowers (with a special shoutout to Chicago Fire FC and LAFC ).

Now, the league’s winter transfer window remains open through March 26. We could still see plenty of business in the weeks ahead.

Before games return, let’s highlight five teams that have meaningfully improved their roster in the transfer market. Whether it’s moves within MLS or abroad, their wheelings and dealings have caught my attention.

Of course, I was going to have Inter Miami on here.

The defending MLS Cup champions went out and signed the league’s best goalkeeper. Dayne St. Clair is still in his prime and will single-handedly keep them in games with his shot-stopping ability. The only question I have is how he will be with his feet, since Miami rely on their goalkeeper so much in the build-up.

Germán Berterame should be the frontrunner for Newcomer of the Year. The Mexican international essentially does all the things that Luis Suárez does well in terms of link-up play, movement, and making life hard for defenders. But he's more dynamic, he's younger, and he’s just as efficient around goal. It's no surprise that other MLS teams tried to get him from CF Monterrey the last couple of years.

I also think Micael's signing is massive. Miami needed a stalwart center back they could rely on to shut down strikers. Noah Allen had a good season and Maxi Falcón was serviceable, but Micael is a bona fide Best XI contender at center back. That's his ceiling.

As far as a like-for-like replacement for Jordi Alba, it's hard to find someone better than Sergio Reguilón in terms of how they want to play and his profile at left back. And speaking of replacements, David Ayala has massive shoes to fill after Sergio Busquets retired. Nobody expects him to singlehandedly fill that role, but we’ve seen him log quality performances in the Portland Timbers’ midfield.

Getting Tadeo Allende back on a permanent deal was another no-brainer, and we all knew Rodrigo De Paul was going to stick around. Done and done.