HISTORIC: Inter Miami set MLS single-season points record

Inter Miami CF have set the MLS regular-season points record, concluding their 2024 campaign with 74 points following Saturday's 6-2 victory over the New England Revolution.
Below are the top 10 teams who've earned the most points in MLS regular-season history.
CLUB
YEAR
POINTS
RECORD (W-L-D)
Inter Miami CF
2024
74
22-4-8
New England Revolution
2021
73
22-5-7
LAFC
2019
72
21-4-9
New York Red Bulls
2018
71
22-7-5
Toronto FC
2017
69
20-5-9
FC Cincinnati
2023
69
20-5-9
Atlanta United
2018
69
21-7-6
LA Galaxy
1998
68
24-8-0
LA Galaxy
2011
67
19-5-10
LAFC
2022
67
21-9-4
Dominant season
Before breaking the MLS single-season points record, Inter Miami won the Supporters' Shield and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. That guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the postseason and hosting rights for MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, should they reach that stage.
Up next, Inter Miami host the East Wild Card winner in a Round One Best-of-3 Series that begins with a standalone match on Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). It will be the first time Inter Miami have hosted a playoff game in their five-year history.
Head coach Tata Martino's side will look to become the eighth double-winning team (MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield) in league history, and the first since LAFC's 2022 squad.
Top-to-bottom talent
Inter Miami feature one of the strongest rosters in MLS history, led by forwards Lionel Messi (20g/16a) and Luis Suárez (20g/9a). Midfielder Sergio Busquets and left back Jordi Alba complete the club's quartet of FC Barcelona legends.
Youth has also fueled the Herons' success as Paraguayan international Diego Gómez, Argentine youth internationals Federico Redondo and Tomás Avilés, US international Benjamin Cremaschi, and Honduran international David Ruiz have all played a significant role.
Drake Callendar has been a mainstay in goal, while Marcelo Weigandt and David Martínez have each featured heavily in defense. Julian Gressel, Leo Campana, Robert Taylor and Matías Rojas help boost Miami's prolific attack.
More to come
Inter Miami have secured a place in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, competing in the continental club competition for a second straight year.
Additionally, FIFA awarded the Herons a 2025 Club World Cup spot alongside Seattle Sounders FC. They received the spot allotted to the host country.