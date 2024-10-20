HISTORIC: Inter Miami set MLS single-season points record

Below are the top 10 teams who've earned the most points in MLS regular-season history.

Inter Miami CF have set the MLS regular-season points record, concluding their 2024 campaign with 74 points following Saturday's 6-2 victory over the New England Revolution .

Dominant season

Before breaking the MLS single-season points record, Inter Miami won the Supporters' Shield and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. That guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the postseason and hosting rights for MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, should they reach that stage.

Up next, Inter Miami host the East Wild Card winner in a Round One Best-of-3 Series that begins with a standalone match on Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). It will be the first time Inter Miami have hosted a playoff game in their five-year history.