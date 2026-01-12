10 big questions as MLS teams begin preseason

It’s here, people! MLS preseason, that is.
Across the league, players are reporting for duty ahead of the 2026 campaign. That means we’re not only getting closer to seeing how new coaches structure their teams and which signings come good, but also MLS is Back weekend on Feb. 21.
Which questions are dominating discussions around the league? Let’s dig into 10 of the absolute biggest ones.
Perhaps the writing was on the wall for Chucky Lozano and San Diego FC from the moment the Mexican star was subbed off at halftime against Houston Dynamo FC late last season. Lozano, the club’s first-ever Designated Player signing, didn’t start any of the then-expansion team's games from that point forward after a reported locker room altercation.
Now? It doesn’t look like Lozano will be brought back into the fold.
“We have communicated with Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward,” sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps said last week.
“ … So we’re working with him and his representatives to find the best solution and the best environment for him moving forward.”
Where will Lozano land? And will San Diego sign a new Designated Player to replace his production alongside Anders Dreyer? The second-year outfit has questions to answer.
After general manager Jason Hernandez went on the record saying that Toronto FC are seeking a DP striker, it seems they might have found their man. A recent report from Fabrizio Romano said Toronto submitted an $18 million bid to Norwich City for US men’s national team striker Josh Sargent.
Say what you want about the fee – I think it's hefty – but there’s little doubt that the 25-year-old will be an effective No. 9 in MLS. Even on an inconsistent English Championship team, he’s still managed at least 13 non-penalty goals and largely good underlying numbers in each of the last three seasons. Plus, with Djordje Mihailovic underneath him, Sargent would be positioned for success.
If Toronto land Sargent, they’ll increase their threat level in the Eastern Conference.
It sure seems like it’s a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if.'
Right now, Inter Miami don’t have the flexibility to sign a third DP without offloading at least one of their four U22 Initiative players. But if, say, Tomás Avilés follows in the footsteps of Federico Redondo (somewhere abroad), then there will be room for ownership to splash on another headlining star.
If Inter Miami truly want to go all-in on the 2026 Concacaf Championship Cup, then this winter window would be the optimal time to bolster the squad. If they want to accumulate a bit more allocation money and sign a player after the European season is finished in the summer, waiting until the next window would be prudent.
Only time will tell which big-name signing joins DPs Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.
Much like Inter Miami, LAFC can add another special piece ahead of the 2026 season.
With Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga serving as their only two DPs, co-president and general manager John Thorrington could sign one more top-end player in hopes of propelling the club. Of course, LAFC have shown a tendency to shop for some of their biggest stars midseason: both Son and Bouanga joined in the summer.
But if the right opportunity presents itself sooner? LAFC won’t hesitate to jump on it.
A more difficult question than the one posed above is this: Can the Philadelphia Union replace Kai Wagner? While the club’s sporting department wrestles with that one, let’s return our attention to the simpler one.
With the German left back now playing for Championship side Birmingham City, will the Union look to find the next Wagner from an unheralded European league? Or will they look within the league and put together a trade package for one of MLS’s better chance-creating left backs? Or will they look to replace from within, turning to their academy?
Few players have been more crucial to their team’s attacking style than Wagner, making finding his successor a daunting task.
With Riqui Puig seemingly destined for the Season-Ending Injury list (which would open his DP spot for 2026 as a result), the LA Galaxy have a big decision to make. How will they use that DP flexibility?
With Concacaf Champions Cup games on the horizon, it would seem wise for LA to find a DP target in this winter window rather than wait until the summer. But what position makes the most sense to fill?
With a hole up top for head coach Greg Vanney, the striker spot seems like a logical area to focus on, giving Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil a bit more help in the attack alongside Marco Reus – all while an improved defense puts out fires at the other end.
As of writing, Sporting Kansas City have 17 players under contract for 2026. Four of those players are goalkeepers. Six of those players are 21 or younger.
The takeaway? There’s still a ton of work ahead for David Lee, the club's new president of soccer operations and general manager.
It’s unlikely that SKC use their open third DP spot this winter – instead, they’d use additional allocation money to help fill out the middle of the roster during this large-scale rebuild. But starting-level players are needed at center back, at the base of midfield, and on the wing.
The clock is ticking.
With Cristian Espinoza now at Nashville SC and Josef Martínez playing in LIGA MX for Club Tijuana, the Earthquakes lost 32 goal contributions this winter between those two. It’s more than reasonable, then, to expect a DP addition to reinforce the attack.
With Chicho Arango and Preston Judd carrying the load up top, sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena could look to sign either a No. 10 to feed his team’s strikers or a winger to complement them from the halfspaces.
Few teams have a need more obvious than San Jose.
Like San Jose, FC Dallas have an open DP spot and a star striker to support.
After taking a swing (and missing) on Lucho Acosta, Petar Musa has been without a DP running mate since last August. The Croatian international has been impressively effective, but the idea of adding either a DP No. 10 or a DP winger should be an exciting one for the Dallas front office and coaching staff.
If FC Dallas hit on a game-changing attacker to pair with Musa and maintain most of their defensive solidity from the latter half of the 2025 season, they’ll be a difficult opponent this year.
With Inter Miami’s defensive upgrades and Nashville snagging Cristian Espinoza to elevate an already strong team, it sure looks like those two are sitting on the Eastern Conference summit.
The question the other 13 teams out East should ask themselves right now is simple: What will it take to join them way up there?
Could Orlando City offload Luis Muriel to give them another DP spot? Could Charlotte FC do the same with Liel Abada? Might FC Cincinnati have another big move lined up this winter? Will Red Bull New York sign a third DP? Will the New England Revolution make a DP splash of their own?
There’s a ton up for grabs in the Eastern Conference.