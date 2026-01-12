10 big questions as MLS teams begin preseason

After general manager Jason Hernandez went on the record saying that Toronto FC are seeking a DP striker, it seems they might have found their man. A recent report from Fabrizio Romano said Toronto submitted an $18 million bid to Norwich City for US men’s national team striker Josh Sargent .

Say what you want about the fee – I think it's hefty – but there’s little doubt that the 25-year-old will be an effective No. 9 in MLS. Even on an inconsistent English Championship team, he’s still managed at least 13 non-penalty goals and largely good underlying numbers in each of the last three seasons. Plus, with Djordje Mihailovic underneath him, Sargent would be positioned for success.