Alba & Busquets retire as MLS Cup champions with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ending your career by lifting a trophy is something most players could merely dream about.

“Their careers deserved nothing less than to go out as champions. I think they’re guys who’ve been touched by a magical wand … Today we send them off the way they deserve because they’ve made history at this club.”

“They could’ve easily continued because they’re playing at an incredible level,” head coach Javier Mascherano told Apple TV post-match. “But they were well thought-out decisions, and what better way to go out than like this?

The Herons bested Vancouver Whitecaps FC , 3-1 , in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi in front of a raucous Chase Stadium crowd. The win sends two of the sport’s greatest off on the highest note possible.

For Inter Miami CF stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets , who announced their retirement before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, that dream was realized on Saturday afternoon.

Added Busquets, a 2010 FIFA World Cup champion: "I’ve done everything, I’m very privileged for the path I’ve taken, for where I’ve been, for who I’ve been with. I’ve been very happy, I’ve enjoyed it, and now it’s on to another stage of my life."

"I’ve made all my dreams come true and beyond, more than I ever dreamed of," Alba said. "I’m happy. It was an excellent career. I can’t complain. Obviously some things could’ve gone better, but I’m proud of everything I achieved."

After Saturday’s triumph, the Spain and Barça legends can hang up their boots knowing they’ve helped bring the club MLS’s most coveted piece of silverware.

They helped bring home the first two trophies in Inter Miami history, winning Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. However, the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy remained elusive.

Alba and Busquets joined Miami midway through the 2023 season, both playing key roles in helping shape the club’s new, transformative era alongside former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi .

Final act

Alba is regarded as one of the sport's best-ever left backs, while Busquets is considered a generational talent in midfield.

They end their careers on their terms and have set Miami up for success down the line.

“I’m happy. Happy for what we achieved, happy for them,” Messi said of his co-stars in Spanish post-match. “Honestly, for them to end their careers like this is really beautiful for everyone. They deserved it, for what they were as players, two of the all-time greats at their positions, with the careers they had, all that they won.

“To be able to retire with this MLS [Cup] I think is – we’re not conscious of what they’re going through in their retirement. Today, something really beautiful is ending, something they dedicated their whole lives to.

“Now another life begins, and I’ll always wish them the best because they’re two friends who I love very much. I’m happy that they can leave with this title."