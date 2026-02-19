FC Dallas exercise buyout of Paxton Pomykal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

FC Dallas have exercised a guaranteed contract buyout on homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old former USMNT international midfielder will no longer occupy a senior roster spot.

To complete the transaction, FC Dallas utilized one of their two buyouts of a guaranteed contract. Each club has two buyouts per season.

Pomykal joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2014 and went on to become the 15th homegrown player to sign in 2016. He leaves as one of the most decorated homegrown talents in club history, having become the youngest player ever to start a match for FC Dallas at 17 years and 84 days, and earning a spot in the 2019 MLS All-Star Game.

"From the moment he stepped into our Academy, Paxton carried himself with a maturity beyond his years, a fierce competitiveness and real pride in representing this badge.” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said.

“Paxton will always be part of FC Dallas history, and we’re grateful for the impact he made on and off the field. We wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

Through nine MLS seasons, Pomykal netted 4g/12a across 131 regular-season appearances (91 starts). However, he had struggled with fitness in recent years, undergoing multiple operations, limiting him to a combined five regular-season appearances across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“It’s been a long ride, and it’s sad to see it come to an end, but I’m genuinely grateful for every moment I’ve spent here,” Pomykal said.

“These past few years haven’t gone the way I hoped or the way anyone hoped, but the club stood by me through every step of my rehab and everything that came with it. I’m going to miss it, but I’m also thankful for the journey.

"This is my home. Dallas will always be my family. I have so much love for the fans, the club and my teammates, and I know they’re going to do great things. I’m really proud of the group we have, and that locker room is something I’ll miss deeply.”

FC Dallas kick off their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at home against Toronto FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).