Orlando City sign Eduard Atuesta to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City have signed midfielder Eduard Atuesta to a new contract through 2028-29 with an option through 2029-30, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old joined the Lions ahead of the 2025 MLS season from Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras. He tallied 0g/7a in 33 matches across all competitions.

“This is an important move for our club as we continue shaping a squad built for sustained success,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City's general manager and sporting director.

"Eduard brings a level of intelligence, composure and leadership that defines how we want to play. His professionalism and influence on the group, both tactically and in the locker room, have been exceptional.

"We’re proud of the impact he's made here in Orlando, and we look forward to him continuing to anchor our midfield for years to come.”

Before his time with Orlando, Atuesta played parts of five seasons with LAFC over two spells, bringing his MLS totals to 11g/36a in 152 appearances (134 starts).

Internationally, Atuesta has two senior caps with Colombia.

Orlando's season kicks off on Feb. 21 at home against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).