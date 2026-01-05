Top 5 biggest stories of the 2026 MLS offseason (so far)

Preseason hasn’t even begun, and we’ve got scores of offseason news items that have already come down the pipeline.
From coaching hires to roster reinforcements, this winter has been one of the most fascinating in recent history for MLS teams.
Just what have been the biggest stories of the offseason so far? Let’s dive in.
What do you do when you win MLS Cup? Well, if you're Inter Miami, you reload the roster to take another bite of the apple the next time around.
To this point, Miami's offseason has been nothing short of astonishing. By adding reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair in free agency and reportedly acquiring former Houston Dynamo standout Micael from Palmeiras to provide an immediate upgrade at center back, the Herons signed two proven MLS stars to bolster the weakest part of their roster: defense. Elsewhere, they put pen to paper on former LaLiga and Premier League left back Sergio Reguilón to help replace Jordi Alba. Oh, and they've still got a Designated Player spot to fill after permanently acquiring Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid.
Yes, there are still some major questions to be answered this winter. Who will replace Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield, and will they provide enough ball progression? Just how much attacking drop-off will there be at left back now that Alba's gone? Who will replace Tadeo Allende on the right wing (if he doesn't return)? And who will join as the third DP? Even with those open questions, I'm completely convinced by Inter Miami's roster build.
The season could start today without them adding any more pieces, and they'd still be Supporters' Shield favorites. This team is downright stacked – and will only get stronger.
In a brutal turn of events, LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig is expected to miss yet another season after undergoing a second surgery on his left ACL. Though many in Carson hoped Puig would be back to his best to start the upcoming season, the Galaxy will have to operate without their ball-dominant central playmaker for the second straight campaign.
Where does that leave LA, other than feeling devastated on behalf of one of the league's absolute best (and most entertaining) players? Well, it may just have them looking for a new DP.
If Puig ends up on the Season-Ending Injury List for 2026, the Galaxy can use his DP spot to add another DP to the squad alongside Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. Of course, assuming Puig is back and healthy for 2027, they'll need to offload one DP before then to avoid having one more than the allotted three. Still, unlike last season, where the Galaxy opted against putting the former FC Barcelona midfielder on the SEI list, adding one more star to the fold, along with key defensive additions Jakob Glesnes and Justin Haak, could help bridge the gap until Puig's return.
With a need at the No. 9 position, keep your eyes out for a striker signing in LA. If the right player joins, they'll have legitimate quality in every line of the field so that even without their Spanish star, the Galaxy may still finish high up in the Western Conference.
D.C. United have been busy under new managing director of soccer operations, Dr. Erkut Sogut, splashing never-before-seen amounts of cash in the nation’s capital in hopes of pushing the club back up the Eastern Conference table.
Most recently, striker Louis Munteanu signed from the Romanian top-flight as a DP for a club-record fee that could reportedly reach $10 million. The 23-year-old bagged 19 non-penalty goals in Romania last year, winning the league’s Golden Boot, and is valued for his “movement off the ball” and “tireless work rate,” according to Sogut.
Alongside Munteanu, the Black-and-Red traded to acquire Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union last month in exchange for up to $4.6 million. Those two look primed to lead the line in a front two for head coach René Weiler. And with Baribo’s known aggression and Munteanu’s apparent off-ball effort, signs point to D.C. playing a vertical, hard-nosed style in 2026.
With center back Sean Nealis joining from Red Bull New York, United found themselves a defender eager to roll up his sleeves and win duels. Add Sean Johnson, who joined in free agency after a resurgent 2025 season with Toronto FC, to the fold at goalkeeper, and you have a D.C. United team that looks destined to be more competitive.
A new era has begun.
You may not expect a reigning Supporters' Shield-winning team to chop and change in the offseason, but then again, not every reigning Shield champion is the Philadelphia Union.
Known for their ability to identify undervalued talent from across the globe and elevate talented young players from their academy, the Union have been exceedingly busy this winter.
On the outgoing side, star left back Kai Wagner is the most recent departure – he's already making plays for Birmingham City in the English Championship. But Wagner isn't the only key member of the backline who's left the club. Glesnes is also gone after a trade sent him across the country to the LA Galaxy. Elsewhere, Baribo's departure (traded to D.C. United) and the likely exit of out-of-contract striker Mikael Uhre opened up minutes in the frontline.
Of course, those outgoings will be met with incoming transfers. Notably, the Union splashed a club-record transfer fee to sign striker Ezekiel Alladoh from the Swedish first tier. The 20-year-old can be paired with promising Uruguayan Bruno Damiani in Bradley Carnell's front two. Deeper downfield, center backs are inbound, including USL Championship standout Finn Sundstrom, who joined earlier this winter.
Much like they were last winter, the Union have been wheeling and dealing. Will these moves have the same effect?
In my view, the quality of coaching in MLS has never been higher. More teams have clear visions for how they want to play – and more front offices are hiring coaches to fit those visions – than ever, which leads to increasingly entertaining games and fascinating tactical battles. With all 30 head coaching jobs now filled, the latest crop of managers to join the league this offseason looks primed to keep pushing the envelope.
With Wilfried Nancy leaving earlier in the offseason, the Crew went out and hired the manager who might be the Frenchman's closest stylistic match in Henrik Rydström. Some of Nancy's DNA remains in MLS, too, with assistant Yoann Damet getting his first head coaching job in charge of St. Louis CITY SC.
Michael Bradley, one of the biggest names in American soccer history, is now leading Red Bull New York in their quest to become a more balanced stylistic outfit, while the Colorado Rapids' Matt Wells is following in the footsteps of Minnesota United FC head coach Eric Ramsay by going from an assistant at one of the Premier League's biggest outfits (in this case, Tottenham) to taking over on the sidelines in MLS.
Add in former US U-20 national team head coach Marko Mitrović getting the call in New England, and there will be no shortage of intriguing characters stepping onto the sidelines for the first time in 2026.