Top 5 biggest stories of the 2026 MLS offseason (so far)

Preseason hasn’t even begun, and we’ve got scores of offseason news items that have already come down the pipeline.

Just what have been the biggest stories of the offseason so far? Let’s dive in.

From coaching hires to roster reinforcements, this winter has been one of the most fascinating in recent history for MLS teams.

The season could start today without them adding any more pieces, and they'd still be Supporters' Shield favorites. This team is downright stacked – and will only get stronger.

Yes, there are still some major questions to be answered this winter. Who will replace Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield, and will they provide enough ball progression? Just how much attacking drop-off will there be at left back now that Alba's gone? Who will replace Tadeo Allende on the right wing (if he doesn't return)? And who will join as the third DP? Even with those open questions, I'm completely convinced by Inter Miami's roster build.

To this point, Miami's offseason has been nothing short of astonishing. By adding reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair in free agency and reportedly acquiring former Houston Dynamo standout Micael from Palmeiras to provide an immediate upgrade at center back, the Herons signed two proven MLS stars to bolster the weakest part of their roster: defense. Elsewhere, they put pen to paper on former LaLiga and Premier League left back Sergio Reguilón to help replace Jordi Alba. Oh, and they've still got a Designated Player spot to fill after permanently acquiring Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid.

What do you do when you win MLS Cup ? Well, if you're Inter Miami , you reload the roster to take another bite of the apple the next time around.

In a brutal turn of events, LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig is expected to miss yet another season after undergoing a second surgery on his left ACL. Though many in Carson hoped Puig would be back to his best to start the upcoming season, the Galaxy will have to operate without their ball-dominant central playmaker for the second straight campaign.

Where does that leave LA, other than feeling devastated on behalf of one of the league's absolute best (and most entertaining) players? Well, it may just have them looking for a new DP.

If Puig ends up on the Season-Ending Injury List for 2026, the Galaxy can use his DP spot to add another DP to the squad alongside Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. Of course, assuming Puig is back and healthy for 2027, they'll need to offload one DP before then to avoid having one more than the allotted three. Still, unlike last season, where the Galaxy opted against putting the former FC Barcelona midfielder on the SEI list, adding one more star to the fold, along with key defensive additions Jakob Glesnes and Justin Haak, could help bridge the gap until Puig's return.