Houston Dynamo transfer Micael to Palmeiras

The 24-year-old Brazil native departs for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $6 million), surpassing the previous mark set last month with midfielder Coco Carraquilla's transfer to LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM.

Micael was originally acquired by the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo 2, in April 2022 from Atlético Mineiro. He quickly progressed to the first team and scored three goals in 80 appearances across all competitions.

He was a key figure for a Houston side that won the US Open Cup and reached the Western Conference Final in 2023.

"We are thankful for Micael’s contributions to the Dynamo and very proud of his growth over the past two and a half years in Houston. While the timing of this transfer is difficult for our group, we made a commitment to Micael that we would support him in his ambitions to play for one of the top clubs in the world, and we wish him well in his next step," said president of soccer Pat Onstad.