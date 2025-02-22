Houston Dynamo transfer Micael to Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Houston Dynamo FC have transferred center back Micael to Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras, the club announced Saturday.
The 24-year-old Brazil native departs for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $6 million), surpassing the previous mark set last month with midfielder Coco Carraquilla's transfer to LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM.
Micael was originally acquired by the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo 2, in April 2022 from Atlético Mineiro. He quickly progressed to the first team and scored three goals in 80 appearances across all competitions.
He was a key figure for a Houston side that won the US Open Cup and reached the Western Conference Final in 2023.
"We are thankful for Micael’s contributions to the Dynamo and very proud of his growth over the past two and a half years in Houston. While the timing of this transfer is difficult for our group, we made a commitment to Micael that we would support him in his ambitions to play for one of the top clubs in the world, and we wish him well in his next step," said president of soccer Pat Onstad.
"A tremendous amount of credit goes to Ben Olsen and his coaching staff, as well as Kenny Bundy, who first coached Micael with Dynamo 2. He joined us as a young professional with few first-team matches and left as one of the best defenders in MLS. We aim to be recognized as one of the top developmental environments and staff for young players to develop in North America. Micael is a shining example of our progress towards this goal."
At Houston, Micael formed a renowned center-back pairing with Erik Sviatchenko as the Dynamo conceded 39 goals (third-lowest in MLS) last season.
"I am incredibly grateful to have had the privilege of calling Houston my home for the past two and half years," said Micael.
"Thank you to all of the Dynamo fans who have supported me every step of the way and to the entire technical staff and organization for giving me the opportunity to grow into the player and person I am today. I’ll keep all of the memories with me forever."
The club is reportedly close to signing fellow Brazilian center back Felipe Andrade from Fluminense. They also have Daniel Steres, Ethan Bartlow and recent signing Obafemi Awodesu at the position.
Houston open their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against Texas rivals FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
